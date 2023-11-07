- Gold price drops to a near two-week low as investors channel funds into the US Dollar and bond yields rise.
- Geopolitical tensions stay more or less unchanged fading the appeal of Gold.
- Fed’s Kashkari acknowledges the need for more work to control inflation.
Gold price (XAU/USD) drops further as safe-haven demand diminishes amid no further escalation in geopolitical tensions. A recovery in the US Dollar and long-term bond yields further weigh on the precious metal.
The downside move in Gold, however, may be short-lived as investors see an end to the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) rate-tightening campaign, due to gradually easing consumer inflation and higher Treasury yields, which have tightened financial conditions significantly.
Commentary from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Wednesday could drive further action in the US Dollar and bond markets. Powell may give an idea of whether investors should expect more interest rate hikes this year to ensure a return of inflation to the Fed’s 2% target.
Fed Governor Lisa Cook said that the current interest rate policy is sufficiently restrictive to achieve price stability on Monday; Fed’s Kashkari, on the other hand, reportedly said the opposite in a Wall Street Journal article published on the same day.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Gold price falls as US Dollar recovers
- Gold price extends correction to near $1,970.00 amid a recovery in the US Dollar and bond yields as Federal Reserve policymakers line up to give guidance on inflation and interest rates this week.
- Gold price fades on an absence of significant escalation in Middle East tensions.
- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has allowed entry of humanitarian aid to and the exiting of hostages from Gaza, but rejected a general ceasefire. Geopolitical tensions would keep broader demand for Gold intact.
- The US Dollar Index (DXY) discovered buyers’ interest marginally below the crucial support of 105.00 after commentary from Minneapolis Fed Bank President Neel Kashkari. The commentary from Kashkari indicated that he is leaning towards raising interest rates further.
- Kashkari commented that the economy is performing well despite higher interest rates. He added that the central bank has much work to do to ensure price stability.
- Contrary to Kashkari, Fed Governor Lisa Cook said the current monetary policy is adequate to bring down inflation to 2%. Cook commented that the US financial system is healthy enough to tackle economic challenges.
- The Fed kept interest rates unchanged in the 5.25-5.50% last week for the second time in a row on expectations that higher US bond yields are significantly tightening financial conditions, slowing overall demand and price pressures.
- The correction in Gold could conclude sooner and a revival is highly likely as investors hope that the Fed is done with hiking interest rates.
- A slowdown in labor demand and a decline in the Services PMI has cemented hopes that interest rates won’t be hiked further.
- As per the CME Fedwatch tool, traders see an 85% chance for interest rates remaining unchanged till the year-end.
- Meanwhile, 10-year US Treasury yields managed to attain a firm footing near 4.60% as investors shifted focus to the speech from Fed Chair Jerome Powell, scheduled for Wednesday.
- Powell is expected to provide guidance on the requirement of more interest rate hikes to ensure the achievement of price stability or a time period for which rates will remain elevated and some glimpse into the performance of the economy in the fourth quarter of 2023.
- Before Powell, speeches from other Fed policymakers: Christopher Waller and John C. Williams will be keenly watched.
Technical Analysis: Gold price falls further to near $1,970
Gold price extends downside marginally below $1,970.00 after several failed attempts of stabilization above the psychological resistance of $2,000. The precious metal is exposed to the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which trades around $1,960.00. The broader trend is still bullish as the 200-day EMA is sloping higher. Momentum oscillators demonstrate that the bullish momentum has faded.
Gold FAQs
Why do people invest in Gold?
Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.
Who buys the most Gold?
Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.
How is Gold correlated with other assets?
Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.
What does the price of Gold depend on?
The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.
