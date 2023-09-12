- Gold price remains inside the woods as inflation turns cautious ahead of inflation data.
- The appeal for the US Dollar improves as the US economy is handling the burden of higher interest rates comfortably.
- A surprise upside in US inflation could spoil the market mood as discussions about one more interest rate hike would deepen.
Gold price (XAU/USD) remains under pressure as investors turn cautious ahead of the United States Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for August. The precious metal turns vulnerable as a strong recovery in gasoline prices indicates that headline inflation likely expanded at a higher pace in August, which could spoil the market mood and might improve the appeal for the US Dollar.
The US Dollar recovered swiftly on Tuesday as the American economy is absorbing the repercussions of higher interest rates by the Federal Reserve (Fed) efficiently, unlike other economies that are struggling to keep the labor market stable due to a restrictive monetary policy. August inflation data will be of utmost importance as it will be the latest one ahead of the September monetary policy.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Gold corrects amid caution ahead of inflation data
- Gold price corrects to near $1,920.00 as investors remain cautious about August inflation data, which will be released on Wednesday at 12:30 GMT.
- As per the estimates, headline inflation expanded at a higher pace of 0.5%. Core CPI that excludes volatile oil and food prices grew at a steady pace of 0.2%. Annualized headline CPI is seen higher at 3.6% vs. the former reading of 3.2%. While Core inflation is seen softening to 4.3% from July’s reading of 4.7%.
- Investors forecasted expansion in headline CPI at a higher pace, backed by a strong rebound in gasoline prices due to a significant rise in oil prices globally.
- Market participants will keenly watch the inflation data for August as it is the last consumer prices reading before September’s interest rate policy.
- A surprise rise in US inflation would elevate the gold price as it would boost hopes of one more interest rate increase by the Federal Reserve in the last quarter of 2023.
- As per the CME Fedwatch Tool, traders see a 93% chance for interest rates to remain unchanged at 5.25%-5.50% in September. For the rest of the year, traders anticipate almost a 54% chance for the Fed to keep the monetary policy unchanged.
- A hot inflation reading would also fade hopes that the Fed will push the economy on a "golden path", meaning a situation where inflation recedes without triggering a recession.
- The US Dollar Index (DXY) rebounded quickly after discovering an intermediate support near 104.40 as fears of a global slowdown renewed. Market participants projected a slower growth rate in China due to a bleak demand outlook and slower job growth.
- According to a Reuters poll, the Chinese economy is expected to grow 5.0% this year, lower than the forecast of 5.5% recorded in July's survey. For 2024 and 2025, growth is forecast at 4.5% and 4.3%, respectively.
- The USD Index recovered to near 104.80, supported by US economic resilience due to stable labor growth, decent consumer spending, and an easing inflation outlook. Where European and Asian economies are struggling to perform well due to a restrictive monetary policy, the American economy is absorbing the burden of higher interest rates efficiently.
- On the weekend, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said she is confident that the central bank will contain inflation without damaging the job market. She doesn’t see China-led BRICS expansion as a major threat to the economy.
- While the US economy is resilient despite higher interest rates, US equities could come under pressure due to rising mortgage costs. Bank of America (BofA) strategists expect that the expression of “higher for longer” interest rates by the Fed will trigger a sell-off in equities over the next two months.
- The 10-year US Treasury yields recovered to near 4.28% amid caution over August inflation data.
Technical Analysis: Gold price drops to near $1,920
Gold price corrects to near the crucial support of $1,920.00. The precious metal remains sideways from the past week as investors remain uncertain about the interest rate outlook. The yellow metal is consistently facing selling pressure near the 20 and 50-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs), while the 200-EMA continues to provide a cushion. Momentum oscillators indicate a sideways price action, indicating that investors await a fresh economic trigger.
US Dollar FAQs
What is the US Dollar?
The US Dollar (USD) is the official currency of the United States of America, and the ‘de facto’ currency of a significant number of other countries where it is found in circulation alongside local notes. It is the most heavily traded currency in the world, accounting for over 88% of all global foreign exchange turnover, or an average of $6.6 trillion in transactions per day, according to data from 2022.
Following the second world war, the USD took over from the British Pound as the world’s reserve currency. For most of its history, the US Dollar was backed by Gold, until the Bretton Woods Agreement in 1971 when the Gold Standard went away.
How do the decisions of the Federal Reserve impact the US Dollar?
The most important single factor impacting on the value of the US Dollar is monetary policy, which is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability (control inflation) and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these two goals is by adjusting interest rates.
When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, the Fed will raise rates, which helps the USD value. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates, which weighs on the Greenback.
What is Quantitative Easing and how does it influence the US Dollar?
In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve can also print more Dollars and enact quantitative easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system.
It is a non-standard policy measure used when credit has dried up because banks will not lend to each other (out of the fear of counterparty default). It is a last resort when simply lowering interest rates is unlikely to achieve the necessary result. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice to combat the credit crunch that occurred during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy US government bonds predominantly from financial institutions. QE usually leads to a weaker US Dollar.
What is Quantitative Tightening and how does it influence the US Dollar?
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing in new purchases. It is usually positive for the US Dollar.
