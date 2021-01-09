Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD’s rebound appears capped near $1860 amid surging yields – Confluence Detector

Gold (XAU/USD) wilted on Friday as Treasury yields surged on strengthening risk-on flows amid expectations of higher fiscal stimulus under Biden’s presidency. Prospects of a smooth transition of power in Washington eased political uncertainty, which further added to the weight on the safe-haven gold.
The metal lost $70 and touched three-week lows at $1828.62 before recovering to settle the week at $1848. The breach of the critical $1900 level accelerated the sell-off amid yields-driven US dollar’s strength, as markets shrugged-off disappointing NFP report.
In the week ahead, a fresh batch of significant US economic data and Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech will be eyed amid incoming stimulus and coronavirus updates.
Technically, let's see how gold is positioned starting out a fresh week?
Gold Price Chart: Key resistances and supports
The Technical Confluences Indicator shows that gold closed the week just under major resistance at $1850, which is the confluence of the previous high on four-hour and Fibonacci 23.6% one-day.
A firm break above the latter is likely to highlight the next minor barrier at $1854, the Bollinger Band four-hour Lower.
Further up, a stack of healthy resistance levels is aligned around the $1858-61 region, where the SMA200 four-hour, Fibonacci 38.2% one-month and Fibonacci 23.6% one-week coincide.
The XAU bulls need to crack to the abovementioned powerful hurdle to extending the recovery from three-week lows.
To the downside, the next relevant support is seen at $1845, the previous low on four-hour. The SMA200 one-day at $1840 will be once again on the sellers’ radar.
A fresh sell-off could be in the offing if the latter is breached, putting the fierce support of $1826 at risk. That level is the Fibonacci 61.8% one-month.
Here is how it looks on the tool
About Confluence Detector
The TCI (Technical Confluences Indicator) is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. Knowing where these congestion points are located is very useful for the trader, and can be used as a basis for different strategies.
Learn more about Technical Confluence
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises above 1.2250 after weak NFP
EUR/USD is rising above 1.2250 after the US reported a loss of 140K jobs, worse than expected. Investors await more details from President-elect Biden about his economic plan. The EU announced more vaccine purchases
GBP/USD recaptures 1.36 after disappointing US data
GBP/USD has recaptured the 1.36 as the dollar retreats in response to a loss of 140K jobs in the US. The UK approved Moderna's vaccine while London declared a major incident as hospitals are overwhelmed by covid cases.
XAU/USD drops further to test $1850 on another sell-off
Gold dropped further and bottomed at $1849, hitting the lowest level since December 16. The area around $1850 offered supported and as of writing the metal trades at $1856, down by 2.80% on the day and more than a hundred dollar below the weekly high it reached on Wednesday.
Crypto bull run hits pause as Bitcoin touches $40,000
The cryptocurrency market has slowed down the drastic upward movements apart from Bitcoin’s surge to a new all-time at $40,425. However, some selected altcoins continue to tower the crypto horizon with their massive gains.
DXY flirting with the 90.00 level and eyeing the 21DMA
The Dollar Index, a trade-weighted basket of major USD exchange rates (EUR/USD makes up about 50% of the index) and the market’s preferred gauge of USD sentiment, continues to flirt with the 90.00 level.