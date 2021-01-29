Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD’s fate hinges on Wall Street sentiment, levels to watch – Confluence Detector

Gold (XAU/USD) is back to square one this Friday after Thursday’s rollercoaster ride, thanks to Reddit’s day-trader-led silver market craze. Gold licks its wounds near $1850, as traders await fresh US stimulus updates amid risk-off market mood and broad-based US dollar strength.
The yellow metal is on track to book a monthly and weekly decline while holding onto the $1800 support. The sentiment on Wall Street and US economic data will emerge as the key catalysts. How is gold positioned on the technical graphs?
Gold Price Chart: Key resistances and supports
The Technical Confluences Indicator shows that gold is flirting with $1845, which is the confluence of the previous high four-hour, Fibonacci 61.8% one-day and SMA5 four-hour.
The next upside target is aligned around $1849, the convergence of the SMA200 one-day, SMA10 one-day and Fibonacci 38.2% one-week.
Buyers could then challenge $1853, the intersection of the SMA50 four-hour and Fibonacci 38.2% one-day.
Powerful hurdle at $1857 (Fibonacci 23.6% one-day/ SMA50 one-day) will continue to offer strong resistance to the price.
Meanwhile, the downside remains exposed towards $1834, the previous day.
A break below the latter could put the Fibonacci 61.8% one-week at $1830 to test.
The Fibonacci 61.8% one-month at $1825 is the last line of defense for the XAU bulls.
Here is how it looks on the tool
About Confluence Detector
The TCI (Technical Confluences Indicator) is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. Knowing where these congestion points are located is very useful for the trader, and can be used as a basis for different strategies.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
