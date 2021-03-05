Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD turns south once again, eyes $1670 ahead of NFP

- XAU/USD consolidates the downside within a pennant on the 1H chart.
- RSI has turned south while trending well below the midline.
- US NFP holds the key as gold struggles below $1700.
Having hit nine-month lows at $1687 earlier this Friday, Gold (XAU/USD) bulls are struggling to extend the recovery above the $1700 level.
Gold prices have entered a phase of consolidation following a failure to find acceptance above the latter on a couple of occasions. Thus, XAU/USD carved out a pennant pattern on the hourly sticks.
Gold Price Chart: Four-hour
An hourly closing below the rising trendline support at $1691 could validate a pennant breakdown, opening floors for a test of $1674/72 levels, which is the confluence of the pattern target and the June 2020 low.
The relative strength index (RSI) has turned south while trending within the bearish zone, suggesting that there is more scope to the downside.
Alternatively, a sustained move above the $1700 level, the convergence of the bearish 21-hourly moving average (HMA) and the pattern resistance, could revive the recovery momentum toward the 50-HMA at $1710.
Gold Additional levels
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1693.22
|Today Daily Change
|-4.26
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.25
|Today daily open
|1697.48
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1784.67
|Daily SMA50
|1832.77
|Daily SMA100
|1850.62
|Daily SMA200
|1860.27
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1723.27
|Previous Daily Low
|1690.58
|Previous Weekly High
|1816.07
|Previous Weekly Low
|1717.24
|Previous Monthly High
|1871.9
|Previous Monthly Low
|1717.24
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1703.07
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1710.78
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1684.28
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1671.09
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1651.59
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1716.97
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1736.47
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1749.66
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slides to new 2021 low on dollar strength, ahead of Nonfarm Payrolls
EUR/USD has slipped below 1.1950, the lowest level since December 2020. Fed Chair Powell's reluctance to lower US bond yields is boosting the dollar. The Nonfarm Payrolls report is set to show an increase of 182,000 jobs.
GBP/USD extends decline after Powell's speech
GBP/USD has been extending its decline toward 1.3850 after Fed Chair Powell seemed to allow US Treasury yields to rise. The resulting USD strength is pushing cable lower. Nonfarm Payrolls figures are next.
XAU/USD ticks higher to $1700 neighbourhood, lacks follow-through
The risk-off mood assisted gold to recover early lost ground to near nine-month lows. An uptick in the US bond yields continued underpinning the USD and might cap gains. Investors look forward to the US monthly jobs report for a fresh directional impetus.
Crypto market bleeds after Bitcoin’s rejection at $52,000
The cryptocurrency market is still suffering from the impact of Bitcoin’s rejection of $52,000 for the second time in less than two weeks. Declines are likely to gain momentum, with BTC already trading under $50,000.
US Dollar Index clinches 2021 highs and approaches 92.00 ahead of NFP
DXY extends the upside beyond 91.70, new YTD highs.Yields keep the march north unabated and target 1.60%. US Nonfarm Payroll will take centre stage later in the session.