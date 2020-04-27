Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD trading off 2020 highs, holding above $1700/oz

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • XAU/USD is starting the week with a modest push lower. 
  • The level to beat for bulls remains the 1740 resistance.
 

XAU/USD daily chart

 
Gold is trading just below the 2020 high while holding well above the main SMAs (simple moving averages) on the daily chart, suggesting a bullish bias in the long term.
 
 

XAU/USD four-hour chart

 
XAU/USD is consolidating the last bullish leg while trading above the main SMAs on the four-hour chart. Although the market didn’t reach the last swing high near 1748, XAU/USD maintains a strong bullish momentum as bulls are still eyeing a break above the 1740.00 level on a daily closing basis which could open the doors toward the 1740 and 1780/1800 resistance zone. On the flip side, support is expected to hold near 1700/1690 price level in the medium-term. Further down lies the 1660 level. 
  

Additional key levels

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1712.41
Today Daily Change -16.23
Today Daily Change % -0.94
Today daily open 1728.64
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1669.97
Daily SMA50 1627.82
Daily SMA100 1581.03
Daily SMA200 1533.99
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1736.52
Previous Daily Low 1710.68
Previous Weekly High 1739
Previous Weekly Low 1661.18
Previous Monthly High 1703.27
Previous Monthly Low 1451.3
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1720.55
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1726.65
Daily Pivot Point S1 1714.04
Daily Pivot Point S2 1699.44
Daily Pivot Point S3 1688.2
Daily Pivot Point R1 1739.88
Daily Pivot Point R2 1751.12
Daily Pivot Point R3 1765.72

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

