Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD to stabilise between the $1653-$1707 zone – Commerzbank

Gold (XAU/USD) has sold off to the 55-month moving average at $1707, between here and the $1653 uptrend, the yellow metal should stabilise, in the view of Karen Jones, Team Head FICC Technical Analysis Research at Commerzbank.

Key quotes

“Gold has sold off to the 55-month ma at $1707 and currently we cannot rule out further slippage towards the $1653 2019-2021 uptrend. If seen, we would expect this to hold the downside.”

“Rallies will need to regain not only $1760/$1765.61, which is the May high and previous 50% retracement, but also the short-term downtrend at $1794 in order to alleviate downside pressure and signal recovery to the 200-day ma at $1861.”

“Above the 200-day ma at $1861 lies $1906, the 21st December high, and the top of the channel at $1918. This guards the November and September highs at $1965.84/$1973.8 and the 78.6% retracement at 2006.”