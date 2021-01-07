Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD to resume the uptrend on a break above the $1966 November high – Credit Suisse

Gold (XAU/USD) has broken above its downtrend from August to suggest the core bull trend is close to resuming on a break above the November high of $1966, according to strategists at Credit Suisse.
Key quotes
“Gold has not only stabilised as expected above its short, medium and long-term moving averages but has also broken its downtrend from last August and we remain of the view weakness from August is a correction within the longer-term bull market.”
“Above the $1966 November high is still needed to suggest the core trend is indeed turning higher again for strength back to $2075 and eventually $2300.”
“Support moves to $1855 initially, with $1819 now ideally holding further weakness.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats as rising US yields bolster dollar
EUR/USD is trading around 1.23 but off the highs. The dollar is rising alongside Treasury yields, amid expectations for broad stimulus under a unified Democratic government. Markets are shrugging off the storming of the Capitol. US data and coronavirus developments are eyed.
GBP/USD under pressure below 1.36 amid UK covid concerns
GBP/USD is trading below 1.36, down on the day. Rising UK coronavirus cases and a slow pace of vaccinations are weighing on sterling, while the dollar is supported by higher yields, following the Democratic sweep of the Senate and upcoming stimulus.
Gold turns flat, around $1920 area amid risk-on mood
Gold struggled to preserve its intraday gains and moved into the neutral territory, around the $1920 region during the early European session.
Forex Today: Markets shrug off Capitol storming, USD rocked by blue wave, NFP hints eyed
Markets have been shrugging off the storming of the Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump. Investors focus on Democrats' win of the Senate after the elections in Georgia, pushing stocks higher.
US Dollar Index regains composure near 89.60 ahead of key data
The greenback, when tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY), appears to have regained some composure and advances to fresh daily highs in the 89.60 region.