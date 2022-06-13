Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD slumps $30 to low $1840s, tests 200DMA as hawkish Fed bets weigh

- Gold has slumped back to test its 200DMA in the low-$1840s having at one point tested its 50DMA near $1880.
- Fed tightening bets have amped up since last Friday’s hot US CPI, hurting gold via higher yields/a stronger buck.
- The Fed policy announcement on Wednesday is this week’s main event.
With investors having had a little more time to digest the implications of last Friday’s hotter than forecast May US Consumer Price Inflation (CPI) data and record weak June US Consumer Sentiment figures, spot gold (XAU/USD) prices have experienced an about-face on Monday. Prices were last trading in the low-$1840s and near the 200-Day Moving Average (at $1842), having reversed more than $30 lower versus earlier session highs near $1880, where the 50DMA came into play as resistance.
Whilst calls for the US to be already in, or on the brink of, recession from analysts on Wall Street are growing louder, something that might normally support safe-haven gold, calls for even faster and more aggressive Fed tightening with CPI at four-decade highs are also growing louder. Some banks have warned that there is a non-negligible chance that the Fed might opt to shock the market with a 75 or even 100 bps rate hike at its policy announcement on Wednesday.
Whilst a 50 bps rate hike remains the market’s base case scenario, bets are rising for the Fed to have taken interest rates well into restrictive territory (i.e. the upper 3.0s%) by this time next year. These renewed hawkish bets on Monday are pressuring US bonds, which pushes yields higher and benefitting the US dollar, thus creating an unfavourable backdrop for gold prices.
A rise in yields hurts demand for gold as it represents a rise in the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets (like precious metals). Meanwhile, a stronger buck makes USD-denominated commodities (like XAU/USD) more expensive for international buyers, reducing demand. For now, growth/recession fears might be enough to keep gold supported near its 200DMA in the $1840s. US May Retail Sales data out Tuesday might highlight such fears.
But if the Fed does deliver a big hawkish shock (i.e. a larger than 50 bps rate hike), a test of annual lows under $1800 is on the cards. However, with most analysts now of the opinion that a recession is coming sooner rather than later, gold’s long-term outlook doesn’t look to bad. Looking at the Fed funds futures curve, markets very much remain of the opinion that after some aggressive near-term hiking from the Fed coupled with a recession over the next 12 or so months, US inflation should come eventually come under control, giving the Fed the space to then cut interest rates in the longer-term (which gold bulls want).
XAU/usd
|Overview
|Today last price
|1842.6
|Today Daily Change
|-29.00
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.55
|Today daily open
|1871.6
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1847.42
|Daily SMA50
|1884.18
|Daily SMA100
|1890.16
|Daily SMA200
|1842.33
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1876.01
|Previous Daily Low
|1825.1
|Previous Weekly High
|1876.01
|Previous Weekly Low
|1825.1
|Previous Monthly High
|1909.83
|Previous Monthly Low
|1786.94
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1856.56
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1844.55
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1839.13
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1806.66
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1788.22
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1890.04
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1908.48
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1940.95
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD drops below 1.2200, closes in on multi-year lows
GBP/USD trades below 1.2200 for the first time in a month and closes in on the two-year low it set at 1.2155 on May 8. The broad-based dollar strength on risk-aversion and the disappointing data releases from the UK force the pair to stay on the back foot.
EUR/USD drops below 1.0450 as risk-aversion intensifies
EUR/USD has extended its daily slide and dropped below 1.0450 in the early American session on Monday. With Wall Street's main indexes suffering heavy losses after the opening bell, the dollar continues to gather strength as a safe haven and weighs on the pair.
Gold slumps below $1,830 amid surging US yields
Gold is struggling to capitalize on safe-haven flows on Monday and falling sharply amid surging US T-bond yields. With the benchmark 10-year yield rising 4% on the day, XAU/USD is down more than 2% below $1,830.
Potential targets for the crypto crash
Bitcoin price has crashed quite a bit over the weekend, taking Ethereum, Ripple and other altcoins with it. The cause seems to be two-fold - fears around the solvency of the Celsius Network and the CPI announcement.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!