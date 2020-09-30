Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD rallies back to $1900 mark, lacks follow-through

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • Gold reversed an intraday dip to 100-hour EMA, around the $1882-81 region.
  • Mixed oscillators on hourly/daily charts warrant some caution for bullish traders.
  • Any further move up might be seen as a selling opportunity amid stronger USD.

Gold attracted some dip-buying near 100-hour EMA and rallied back closer to the top end of its daily trading range during the early North American session. Bulls might now be looking to build on the momentum further beyond the key $1900 barrier.

The mentioned level marks a previous strong horizontal support breakpoint, which if cleared decisively might trigger some aggressive short-covering move. The XAU/USD might then accelerate the recovery momentum further towards the $1925 resistance zone.

Bullish technical indicators on hourly charts reinforce the constructive outlook. However, oscillators on the daily chart are yet to confirm the bullish bias and warrant some caution before positioning aggressively for any further appreciating move.

Hence, any subsequent move up might still be seen as a selling opportunity and runs the risk of fizzling out rather quickly amid some renewed US dollar buying interest, which tends to undermine demand for the dollar-denominated commodity.

On the flip side, a sustained break below the $1882-80 region (100-hour EMA) will set the stage for an extension of the recent downward trajectory. Bearish traders might drag the commodity back towards challenging 100-day SMA support, around the $1849-48 region.

Gold 1-hourly chart

fxsoriginal

Technical levels to watch

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1895.36
Today Daily Change -2.77
Today Daily Change % -0.15
Today daily open 1898.13
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1922.48
Daily SMA50 1944.98
Daily SMA100 1849.21
Daily SMA200 1728.9
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1899.12
Previous Daily Low 1875.62
Previous Weekly High 1955.66
Previous Weekly Low 1848.84
Previous Monthly High 2075.32
Previous Monthly Low 1863.24
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1890.14
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1884.6
Daily Pivot Point S1 1882.79
Daily Pivot Point S2 1867.46
Daily Pivot Point S3 1859.29
Daily Pivot Point R1 1906.29
Daily Pivot Point R2 1914.46
Daily Pivot Point R3 1929.79

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.







