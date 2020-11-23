Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD in search of a firm direction, flat-lined around $1870

- The prevalent USD selling bias assisted gold to gain some traction on Monday.
- The upbeat market mood, amid COVID-19 vaccine optimism, capped the upside.
Gold traded with a mild positive bias through the early European session, albeit lacked any strong follow-through buying. The commodity was last seen trading around the $1870 level, nearly unchanged for the day.
The precious metal managed to gain some positive traction on the first day of a new trading week and was being supported by the prevalent selling bias surrounding the US dollar. However, a combination of factors held bulls from placing any aggressive bets and kept a lid on any meaningful upside for gold.
The US dollar remained depressed on the back of speculations for additional monetary easing by the Fed amid concerns about the economic fallout from the imposition of new COVID-19 restrictions in several US states. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that benefitted the dollar-denominated commodity.
That said, the latest optimism over a potential vaccine for the highly contagious coronavirus disease remained supportive of the prevalent upbeat market mood. The risk-on flow undermined demand for traditional safe-haven assets and capped the upside for the XAU/USD, at least for the time being.
Market participants now look forward to the release of the flash version of the US Manufacturing and Services PMIs for some impetus. The key focus, however, will remain on Wednesday's FOMC meeting minutes, which will determine the next leg of a directional move for the non-yielding yellow metal.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1869.16
|Today Daily Change
|-3.79
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.20
|Today daily open
|1872.95
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1889.36
|Daily SMA50
|1899.87
|Daily SMA100
|1909.75
|Daily SMA200
|1793.96
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1879.85
|Previous Daily Low
|1860.94
|Previous Weekly High
|1899.14
|Previous Weekly Low
|1852.8
|Previous Monthly High
|1933.3
|Previous Monthly Low
|1860
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1872.63
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1868.16
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1862.64
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1852.34
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1843.73
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1881.55
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1890.16
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1900.46
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD soars to two-month high on Brexit, vaccine optimism
GBP/USD has hit a fresh two-month high above 1.3350. Hopes that the UK could approve a coronavirus vaccine and of an imminent Brexit deal are propelling the pound higher. Markit's UK PMIs beat estimates.
EUR/USD advances towards 1.19 amid mixed PMIs
EUR/USD is marching higher amid hopes for rapid distribution of coronavirus vaccines and uncertainty about the next ECB actions. Eurozone PMIs have shown a drop in activity in November amid lockdowns.
XAU/USD in search of a firm direction, flat-lined around $1870
Gold traded with a mild positive bias through the early European session, albeit lacked any strong follow-through buying. The commodity was last seen trading around the $1870 level, nearly unchanged for the day.
Forex Today: Markets cheers hopes for quick vaccination, cryptocurrencies rally, PMIs eyed
Hopes for the distribution of coronavirus vaccines are boosting markets and weighing on the dollar. The pound stands out with a breakout, also amid optimism around Brexit, while cryptocurrencies march forward.
Black Friday 2020 Discounts!
Learn to trade with the best! Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers in FXStreet Premium webinars. Also if you are a Premium member you can get real-time FXS Signals and receive daily market analysis with the best forex insights!