Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD flat near $1,860 on unsteady market sentiment

- XAU/USD is sticking close to Tuesday's opening bids after Monday's 1.5% gainer.
- Market sentiment is shifting, but holding steady after the weekend's Gaza Strip escalation.
- US Treasury yields are easing for Tuesday, sapping momentum from spot Gold.
The XAU/USD Gold spot price is holding flat for Tuesday's trading session after the weekend's geopolitical strain from an escalating Gaza Strip conflict sent Gold climbing nearly 3% from a near-term low of $1,810.51.
Gold's response to a ramping up of geopolitical tensions in the Middle East is likely subdued by inflation expectations and investors leery of the Federal Reserve's (Fed) rate outlook; the Fed has kept the door wide open for an additional rate hike before the end of 2023, but a mix of dovish and hawkish comments from different Fed officials on Tuesday are obscuring the way forward.
Fed's Kashkari: We may have to raises rates further if the economy stays too strong
NY Fed: Year-ahead expected inflation edges higher to 3.7% from 3.6% in August
Inflation risks remain a key driver of Gold spot prices, and investors will be keeping a close eye on the Fed before making any major market moves.
Upshot commodity prices on geopolitical tensions and inflation fears will likely remain muted moving forward until investors draw a sharper forecast on the Fed's "dot plot" rate hike expectations looking towards 2024.
XAU/USD Technical Outlook
Spot Gold remains firmly bearish in the medium-term despite the recent rebound in XAU/USD prices, trading far below the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) near $1,930, and an extended bullish move for Gold will quickly run into resistance from the 50-day SMA currently sinking into the $1,900 handle.
XAU/USD sees itself well off 2023's highs near $2,080, with spot Gold down over 10.5%, or $220 per ounce.
If Gold prices continue to sink, the XAU/USD will be set to make a fresh low for the year and make a challenge of the $1,800 major handle, a price that hasn't been by spot Gold since last December.
XAU/USD Daily Chart
XAU/USD Technical Levels
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1860.6
|Today Daily Change
|-0.92
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05
|Today daily open
|1861.52
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1884.41
|Daily SMA50
|1905.76
|Daily SMA100
|1926.11
|Daily SMA200
|1928.26
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1863.55
|Previous Daily Low
|1832.62
|Previous Weekly High
|1849.16
|Previous Weekly Low
|1810.51
|Previous Monthly High
|1953.01
|Previous Monthly Low
|1846.37
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1851.73
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1844.44
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1841.58
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1821.63
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1810.65
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1872.51
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1883.49
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1903.44
