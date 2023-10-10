Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD flat near $1,860 on unsteady market sentiment

By Joshua Gibson
  • XAU/USD is sticking close to Tuesday's opening bids after Monday's 1.5% gainer.
  • Market sentiment is shifting, but holding steady after the weekend's Gaza Strip escalation.
  • US Treasury yields are easing for Tuesday, sapping momentum from spot Gold.

The XAU/USD Gold spot price is holding flat for Tuesday's trading session after the weekend's geopolitical strain from an escalating Gaza Strip conflict sent Gold climbing nearly 3% from a near-term low of $1,810.51.

Gold's response to a ramping up of geopolitical tensions in the Middle East is likely subdued by inflation expectations and investors leery of the Federal Reserve's (Fed) rate outlook; the Fed has kept the door wide open for an additional rate hike before the end of 2023, but a mix of dovish and hawkish comments from different Fed officials on Tuesday are obscuring the way forward.

Fed's Kashkari: We may have to raises rates further if the economy stays too strong

NY Fed: Year-ahead expected inflation edges higher to 3.7% from 3.6% in August

Inflation risks remain a key driver of Gold spot prices, and investors will be keeping a close eye on the Fed before making any major market moves.

Upshot commodity prices on geopolitical tensions and inflation fears will likely remain muted moving forward until investors draw a sharper forecast on the Fed's "dot plot" rate hike expectations looking towards 2024.

XAU/USD Technical Outlook

Spot Gold remains firmly bearish in the medium-term despite the recent rebound in XAU/USD prices, trading far below the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) near $1,930, and an extended bullish move for Gold will quickly run into resistance from the 50-day SMA currently sinking into the $1,900 handle.

XAU/USD sees itself well off 2023's highs near $2,080, with spot Gold down over 10.5%, or $220 per ounce.

If Gold prices continue to sink, the XAU/USD will be set to make a fresh low for the year and make a challenge of the $1,800 major handle, a price that hasn't been by spot Gold since last December.

XAU/USD Daily Chart

XAU/USD Technical Levels

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1860.6
Today Daily Change -0.92
Today Daily Change % -0.05
Today daily open 1861.52
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1884.41
Daily SMA50 1905.76
Daily SMA100 1926.11
Daily SMA200 1928.26
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1863.55
Previous Daily Low 1832.62
Previous Weekly High 1849.16
Previous Weekly Low 1810.51
Previous Monthly High 1953.01
Previous Monthly Low 1846.37
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1851.73
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1844.44
Daily Pivot Point S1 1841.58
Daily Pivot Point S2 1821.63
Daily Pivot Point S3 1810.65
Daily Pivot Point R1 1872.51
Daily Pivot Point R2 1883.49
Daily Pivot Point R3 1903.44

 

 

