Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD eyes $1,934 as the next upside target – Confluence Detector

Gold is in demand as markets are cheering the growing chances of a decisive US election, where Democratic Joe Biden comes on top within hours or days rather than seeing a protracted legal process. Moreover, Republicans – on course to retain the Senate – seem more willing to support a new stimulus package.
After the recent rise, how is the precious metal positioned on the technical charts?
The Technical Confluences Indicator is showing that the next hurdle awaits $1,922, which is the convergence of the Pivot Point one-month Resistance 1 and the Bollinger Band 15min-Upper.
The next hurdle is $1,934, which is the meeting point of the previous monthly high and the Pivot Point one-week Resistance 2.
Looking down, support awaits at $1,906, which is the confluence of the Simple Moving Average 100-15m, the Fibonacci 61.8% one-month, and other lines.
Strong support is at $1,895, which is the meeting point of the BB 1h-Lower, the SMA 100-1h, the SMA 10-one-day, the SMA 100-one day, and the Fibonacci 38.2% one-day.
Key XAU/USD resistances and supports
Confluence Detector
The Confluence Detector finds exciting opportunities using Technical Confluences. The TC is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. Knowing where these congestion points are located is very useful for the trader, and can be used as a basis for different strategies.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tops 1.18 as US elections results are awaited
EUR/USD has hit a new high above 1.18, extending its gains. Biden is leading in the slow vote count and as a handful of results are awaited. Republicans are on course to retaining the Senate. The Fed and jobless claims are also eyed.
GBP/USD jumps above 1.30 after the BOE expands QE by £150 billion
GBP/USD has jumped above 1.30 after the BOE surprised by expanding its QE program by £150 billion, more than £100 billion expected, and refrained some setting negative rates. Governor Bailey is set to speak later and US election results are eyed.
Gold jumps to fresh two-week tops, closer to $1920 level
The prevalent USD selling bias assisted gold to regain positive traction on Thursday. The upbeat market mood might cap the upside ahead of the FOMC policy update.
Forex Today: Stocks applaud upcoming election verdict, dollar mixed, Fed, final results awaited
Joe Biden is nearing the presidency as counting continues in several critical states and markets seem content that the results are only delayed. Hopes of stimulus are weaker as Republicans are on track to hold the House.
WTI prints four-day uptrend towards $40.00
WTI probes one week high marked on Wednesday. With the latest pullback from $39.12, WTI bulls keep $40.00, on their radars during the early Thursday morning in Asia. Risk-on mood favor commodity prices via US dollar weakness.