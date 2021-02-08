Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD extends daily rally, near-term resistance aligns at $1,835

- Gold is posting strong gains on the first day of the week.
- Next technical resistance could be seen at $1,835.
- Ascending trend line on one-hour chart acts as dynamic support.
The XAU/USD pair started the new week with a small bullish gap but stayed relatively quiet during the Asian trading hours. However, the pair regained its traction ahead of the American session and touched a daily high of $1,830.80. As of writing, XAU/USD was up 0.9% on the day at $1,830.40.
Gold technical outlook
On the one-hour chart, the gold price seems to be following an ascending trend line since the sharp drop witnessed last Thursday. However, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the same chart has reached the overbought area at 70 for the first time since January 29, suggesting that there could be a near-term technical correction before the next leg up.
Nevertheless, unless the trend line, currently located around $1,815, is violated, buyers are likely to remain in control of the price action. Ahead of that level, the 100-SMA is interim support at $1,820.
On the upside, there are two horizontal levels that could act as resistance at $1,835, which also reinforced by the 200-SMA, and $1,842.
Gold one-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin hits record highs as Tesla's $1.5 billion investment
Tesla has stated that it expects to accept Bitcoin as a form of payment in the near future.Tesla has invested an aggregate of $1.5 billion in Bitcoin, according to its annual report. BTC/USD has hit a new all-time high above $43,000.
EUR/USD falls toward 1.20 amid US stimulus hopes
EUR/USD is trading well below 1.2050, marginally as the greenback marches forward. Hopes for significant US stimulus and dropping virus cases in the US are also supporting the greenback. The Europan Sentix Investor Confidence missed with -0.2 points.
XAU/USD climbs to two-day tops, beyond $1820 confluence hurdle
Gold attracted some dip-buying near the $1808 area and turned positive for the second consecutive session on Monday. The uptick pushed the commodity to two-day tops, around the $1823 region during the mid-European session.
GameStop (GME): Eyes a positive start to the week after Robinhood comes to the rescue
GameStop (NYSE: GME) gained another 8% in the post-market trading, finally settling Friday at $68.98. The meme stock, however, lost nearly 78% of its value on a weekly basis.
The greenback, when gauged by the US Dollar Index (DXY), navigates within a side-lined theme around the 91.00 neighbourhood at the beginning of the week.
The index alternates gains with losses around the 91.00 region on Monday amidst a narrow range trade and following Friday’s strong pullback after reaching new yearly peaks around 91.60.