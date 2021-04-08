- A combination of factors kept a lid on any meaningful upside for gold on Thursday.
- Bouncing US bond yields underpinned the USD and weighed on the commodity.
- Bearish traders seemed reluctant ahead of the Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech.
Gold remained depressed through the Asian session on Thursday, albeit lacked any strong follow-through selling. The commodity was last seen hovering around the $1,735 region, above the overnight swing lows.
The precious metal stalled its intraday retracement slide from the $1,745-46 supply zone and managed to find some support near the $1,730 area on Wednesday. Minutes from the latest FOMC meeting held on March 16-17 confirmed that the central bank is not rush to hike rates. This was seen as a key factor that extended some support to the non-yielding yellow metal.
Investors, however, seemed convinced that a relatively faster US economic recovery from the pandemic will force the Fed to raise interest rates sooner than anticipated. The optimistic outlook for the US economy remained well supported by the impressive pace of coronavirus vaccinations and US President Joe Biden's infrastructure spending plan.
The reflation trade has been fueling speculations about an uptick in US inflation and raised doubts that the Fed will retain ultra-low interest rates for a longer period. This, in turn, pushed the US Treasury bond yields higher, which helped revive demand for the US dollar and kept a lid on any meaningful upside for the dollar-denominated commodity.
Apart from this, the underlying bullish tone in the financial markets further weighed on the safe-haven XAU/USD. Despite the combination of negative factors, the downside remains cushioned, at least for the time being, as investors seemed reluctant to place any aggressive bets ahead of a scheduled speech by the Fed Chair Jerome Powell, due later this Thursday.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through selling before confirming that the recent bounce from multi-month lows has run its course and positioning for any further decline. The $1,720 region remains a key pivotal point for the XAU/USD, which if broken decisively will set the stage for the resumption of the prior/well-established bearish trend.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1736.1
|Today Daily Change
|-1.70
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.10
|Today daily open
|1737.8
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1728.4
|Daily SMA50
|1764.06
|Daily SMA100
|1811.07
|Daily SMA200
|1858.97
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1744.42
|Previous Daily Low
|1730.7
|Previous Weekly High
|1733.24
|Previous Weekly Low
|1677.98
|Previous Monthly High
|1759.98
|Previous Monthly Low
|1676.87
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1735.94
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1739.18
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1730.86
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1723.92
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1717.14
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1744.58
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1751.36
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1758.3
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
