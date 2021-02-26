Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD charts minor recovery as the US bond yield drops

- Gold trades marginally higher in Asia as US yields decline.
- The metal's short-duration technical charts show scope for a corrective bounce.
Gold is trading near $1,773 per ounce, having put in a low of $1,765 in early Asia.
The minor bounce could be associated with the US 10-year Treasury yield's pullback from the 12-month high of 1.55% to 1.5%.
Gold's 15-minute chart shows a bullish divergence of the Relative Strength Index. Meanwhile, long tail attached to the current and the previous 4-hour candle signals bear fatigue.
As such, the metal could extend the recovery toward resistance at $1,780 – a lower high on the 15-minute chart. A violation there would expose the descending trendline.
The overall bias would remain bearish while prices are held under the Feb. 23 high of $1,816.
15-minute chart
Trend: Corrective bounce
Technical levels
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1773.94
|Today Daily Change
|4.24
|Today Daily Change %
|0.24
|Today daily open
|1769.7
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1813.05
|Daily SMA50
|1848.27
|Daily SMA100
|1860.21
|Daily SMA200
|1860.3
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1805.86
|Previous Daily Low
|1765.56
|Previous Weekly High
|1827.11
|Previous Weekly Low
|1760.72
|Previous Monthly High
|1959.42
|Previous Monthly Low
|1802.8
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1780.95
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1790.47
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1754.89
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1740.07
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1714.59
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1795.19
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1820.67
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1835.49
