Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bulls keep the reins at multi-year high beyond $1,800

- Gold prices pull back from $1,838.94 before taking rounds to $1,842.
- The US dollar’s fall, hopes of further stimulus and vaccine news favor the bullion buyers near the highest since September 2011.
- US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin cited deal on the fiscal package by the end of July, President Trump cited progress on talks.
- A light calendar will keep risk catalysts on the driver’s seat.
Gold prices stay bid around $1,841-42 amid the early Wednesday morning in Asia. The yellow metal refreshed the highest since September 2011 on Tuesday ahead of witnessing a pullback to $1,838.94 by the end of the day. The yellow metal cheers the USD’s fall, coupled with the lack of extra buying on the equities, amid expectations of further stimulus by the developed economies.
The party that never ends…
Be it the coronavirus (COVID-19) led risk-off or the recent weakness of the US currency, Gold buyers take benefits from all. The safe-haven is on the way to complete a fourth monthly winning streak after rising to the fresh multi-year high the previous day. The main culprit, US dollar index (DXY) slumped to the lowest since March 10 in the meantime.
While a sustained rise in the pandemic cases from the US increased hopes of America’s Phase 4 stimulus, European leaders’ agreement over 750 billion Euros of aid package also adds strength to the market’s rush towards the bullion. Further to increase buying momentum, vaccine news suggests that the cure to the pandemic is nearby.
Against this backdrop, Wall Street marked mixed closing with Nasdaq giving a part of the early-week gains. Further, the US 10-year treasury yields also dropped 1.5 basis points (bps) to 0.605% whereas S&P 500 Futures stays mildly positive around 3,250 by the press time.
Even if the economic calendar is lighter on Wednesday, mainly during the Asian session, updates concerning the US fiscal package discussions and vaccine news can offer intermediate moves to the precious metal. Additionally, any surprise announcements concerning the US-China tussle, which has been absent off-late will also offer a notable market reaction.
Technical analysis
A successful break of August 30, 2011 top surrounding $1,840 drives the commodity bulls towards $1,880 and $1,900 before attacking the record top of $1,921 flashed in 2011. However, any clear downside past-$1,840 can recall $1,800 on the chart.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1841.54
|Today Daily Change
|23.88
|Today Daily Change %
|1.31%
|Today daily open
|1817.66
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1788.94
|Daily SMA50
|1750.65
|Daily SMA100
|1698.72
|Daily SMA200
|1610.22
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1820.61
|Previous Daily Low
|1805.86
|Previous Weekly High
|1815.1
|Previous Weekly Low
|1790.42
|Previous Monthly High
|1785.91
|Previous Monthly Low
|1670.76
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1814.98
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1811.49
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1808.81
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1799.96
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1794.06
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1823.56
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1829.46
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1838.31
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
