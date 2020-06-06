- Gold sold-off into economic rebound narrative after US NFP surprise.
- US-China tensions, global coronavirus massive stimulus to offer support.
- Focus on US inflation data and FOMC Interest Rate decision next week.
The steady decline in Gold prices (futures on Comex) accelerated on Friday, as the rates closed the week below the 1700 mark for the first time in three weeks at 1688.35. A weekly closing below the key 1700 level is unlikely to bode well for the bulls.
On Friday, the yellow metal fell as much as 2% to reach a fresh six-week low of 1671.70, having booked a 4.5% weekly loss.
The corrective slide in the precious metal from seven-year highs of 1788.80 extended over the last week, mainly driven by the risk-on narrative, in light of the expectations of a faster economic rebound. This sent the global stock markets to fresh multi-month highs.
Bolstering the broader market optimism, the US Non-Farm Payrolls delivered a positive surprise, with the economy having unexpectedly added 2.5 million jobs while the country’s unemployment rate fell to 13.3%.
Therefore, investors shunned the safe-haven, gold, and sought higher-yielding/ risky assets such as stocks, Treasury yields etc. Further, the stronger US jobs report added legs to the US dollar’s recovery from three-month lows, which collaborated with gold’s weakness.
Despite the correction, the medium-term outlook for the metal remains bullish amid underlying US-China trade tensions. Moreover, the persistent pumping in off additional monetary and fiscal stimulus by global central bankers and governments, in an effort to ramp up economic growth, could likely keep the bulls hopeful.
Moving on, the next week offers the key US inflation figures and FOMC Interest Rate Decision, which will determine the near-term trading direction in the prices.
Gold: Technical levels to watch
The immediate support is seen at 1666.20 (April 21 low). A break below which 1657.46 (100-DMA) will be tested. The next resistances are aligned at 1700 (key psychological level), 1720.67 (5-DMA) and Friday highs of 1723.20.
Gold: Additional levels
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1688.3
|Today Daily Change
|0.00
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|1685.13
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1722.01
|Daily SMA50
|1697.49
|Daily SMA100
|1642.4
|Daily SMA200
|1569.59
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1716.59
|Previous Daily Low
|1670.76
|Previous Weekly High
|1745.12
|Previous Weekly Low
|1670.76
|Previous Monthly High
|1765.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|1670.72
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1688.27
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1699.08
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1665.06
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1645
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1619.23
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1710.89
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1736.66
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1756.72
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured around 1.13 after jump in US jobs
EUR/USD is trading around 1.13, down after US Non-Farm Payrolls shocked with a leap of 2.5 million jobs in May, contrary to all projections. The greenback is gaining while stocks are falling, a correlation breakdown. ECB stimulus previously supported the euro.
GBP/USD retreats from highs
GBP/USD is trading below 1.27, off the highs. The pound is struggling after Chief EU Negotiator Barnier reported little progress in Brexit talks. Robust US jobs support the dollar.
Gold sees weekly closing below $1700 - a caution for bulls
The steady decline in Gold prices (futures on Comex) accelerated on Friday, as the rates closed the week below the 1700 mark for the first time in three weeks at 1688.35. A weekly closing below the key 1700 level is unlikely to bode well for the bulls.
Institutional demand exceeds Bitcoins supply
Greyscale floods the market with fresh money to satisfy the demand of its clients. Investors, willing to pay a 29% surcharge for exposure to Bitcoin without suffering the legal and operational inconveniences. Market remains at risk on the verge of new bullish territory.
WTI rallies above $39 as focus shifts to OPEC+ meeting
Crude oil prices built on Thursday's modest gains and rose sharply on Friday boosted by the upbeat market mood optimism surrounding Saturday's OPEC+ meeting.