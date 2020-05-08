Gold Price Analysis: Buyers struggle to extend run-up beyond $1,700

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • Gold again aims to break nine-day-old horizontal resistance.
  • A three-week-old falling trend line adds to the upside barriers.
  • A short-term support line, 200-bar SMA restrict immediate downside.

Gold prices maintain the retreat from the weekly top while taking rounds to $1,715 during Friday’s Asian session.

In doing so, the bullion registers another U-turn from a nine-day-old horizontal resistance, which in turn keeps sellers hopeful.

As a result, intraday bears are looking for entries below $1,700 to aim for a two-week-long support line, at $1,675. Though, 200-bar SMA near $1,672 could restrict the metal’s further downside.

Meanwhile, an upside clearance of $1,722/23 horizontal resistance isn’t a sure sign for the safe-haven’s run-up as a falling trend line from April 14, currently at $1,728, can check the buyers afterward.

Should buyers manage to cross $1,728, their run towards the previous month high surrounding $1,748 can’t be ruled out.

Gold four-hour chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1716.48
Today Daily Change 0.41
Today Daily Change % 0.02%
Today daily open 1716.07
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1706.42
Daily SMA50 1643.1
Daily SMA100 1601.99
Daily SMA200 1546.66
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1722.23
Previous Daily Low 1682.72
Previous Weekly High 1728.71
Previous Weekly Low 1670.72
Previous Monthly High 1747.82
Previous Monthly Low 1568.46
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1707.14
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1697.81
Daily Pivot Point S1 1691.78
Daily Pivot Point S2 1667.5
Daily Pivot Point S3 1652.27
Daily Pivot Point R1 1731.29
Daily Pivot Point R2 1746.52
Daily Pivot Point R3 1770.8

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD in weekly tops near 0.6530 post-RBA's SoMP

AUD/USD in weekly tops near 0.6530 post-RBA's SoMP

AUD/USD keeps its range near weekly highs of 0.6532 even as the RBA's Monetary Policy Statement (SoMP) showed that the central bank will not raise the cash rate ahead of progress being made on its employment and inflation targets. 

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY boosted in Asian trade, eyes WS tops in 106.60s

USD/JPY boosted in Asian trade, eyes WS tops in 106.60s

USD/JPY is showing signs of resilience in Tokyo, extending the early Asian gains in the 106 handle ahead of today's Nonfarm Payrolls showdown which follows the Reserve Bank of Australia's SoMP.  Risk appetite was seeping through the latter part of this week, can it hold up?

USD/JPY News

US Non-Farm Payrolls April Preview: Emotions or facts for the markets

US Non-Farm Payrolls April Preview: Emotions or facts for the markets

The collapse of the American labor market is a no longer a surprise.  After seven weeks of initial claims numbers beyond anything previously experienced and a private payrolls figure that eliminated a decade’s job growth in one month markets are exhausted by superlatives.

Read more

Gold: Buyers struggle to extend run-up beyond $1,700

Gold: Buyers struggle to extend run-up beyond $1,700

Gold again aims to break nine-day-old horizontal resistance. The bullion registers another U-turn from a nine-day-old horizontal resistance, which in turn keeps sellers hopeful. A three-week-old falling trend line adds to the upside barriers.

Gold News

WTI: Snaps two-day losing streak, but still below $24.00

WTI: Snaps two-day losing streak, but still below $24.00

WTI Futures for June registers over 1.0% gain after two-day declines. The black gold defies the previous two-day downside. Considering the gradually recovering RSI, the energy benchmark could extend the latest recoveries towards a 50-hour EMA level of $24.00.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures