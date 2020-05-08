Gold Price Analysis: Buyers struggle to extend run-up beyond $1,700

- Gold again aims to break nine-day-old horizontal resistance.
- A three-week-old falling trend line adds to the upside barriers.
- A short-term support line, 200-bar SMA restrict immediate downside.
Gold prices maintain the retreat from the weekly top while taking rounds to $1,715 during Friday’s Asian session.
In doing so, the bullion registers another U-turn from a nine-day-old horizontal resistance, which in turn keeps sellers hopeful.
As a result, intraday bears are looking for entries below $1,700 to aim for a two-week-long support line, at $1,675. Though, 200-bar SMA near $1,672 could restrict the metal’s further downside.
Meanwhile, an upside clearance of $1,722/23 horizontal resistance isn’t a sure sign for the safe-haven’s run-up as a falling trend line from April 14, currently at $1,728, can check the buyers afterward.
Should buyers manage to cross $1,728, their run towards the previous month high surrounding $1,748 can’t be ruled out.
Gold four-hour chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1716.48
|Today Daily Change
|0.41
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02%
|Today daily open
|1716.07
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1706.42
|Daily SMA50
|1643.1
|Daily SMA100
|1601.99
|Daily SMA200
|1546.66
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1722.23
|Previous Daily Low
|1682.72
|Previous Weekly High
|1728.71
|Previous Weekly Low
|1670.72
|Previous Monthly High
|1747.82
|Previous Monthly Low
|1568.46
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1707.14
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1697.81
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1691.78
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1667.5
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1652.27
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1731.29
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1746.52
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1770.8
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD in weekly tops near 0.6530 post-RBA's SoMP
AUD/USD keeps its range near weekly highs of 0.6532 even as the RBA's Monetary Policy Statement (SoMP) showed that the central bank will not raise the cash rate ahead of progress being made on its employment and inflation targets.
USD/JPY boosted in Asian trade, eyes WS tops in 106.60s
USD/JPY is showing signs of resilience in Tokyo, extending the early Asian gains in the 106 handle ahead of today's Nonfarm Payrolls showdown which follows the Reserve Bank of Australia's SoMP. Risk appetite was seeping through the latter part of this week, can it hold up?
US Non-Farm Payrolls April Preview: Emotions or facts for the markets
The collapse of the American labor market is a no longer a surprise. After seven weeks of initial claims numbers beyond anything previously experienced and a private payrolls figure that eliminated a decade’s job growth in one month markets are exhausted by superlatives.
Gold: Buyers struggle to extend run-up beyond $1,700
Gold again aims to break nine-day-old horizontal resistance. The bullion registers another U-turn from a nine-day-old horizontal resistance, which in turn keeps sellers hopeful. A three-week-old falling trend line adds to the upside barriers.
WTI: Snaps two-day losing streak, but still below $24.00
WTI Futures for June registers over 1.0% gain after two-day declines. The black gold defies the previous two-day downside. Considering the gradually recovering RSI, the energy benchmark could extend the latest recoveries towards a 50-hour EMA level of $24.00.