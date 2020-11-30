Gold Price Analysis: A breach of $1775 critical support exposes XAU/USD to $1750 – Confluence Detector

Gold breached the critical $1775 support starting out a fresh week and refreshed four-month lows below $1770, as last week’s sell-off resumed. The yellow metal remains on track to book the worst month in four years after yielding a weekly close below $1800 for the first time since mid-July.
The risk rally in the global stocks amid coronavirus vaccine-led expectations of a faster economic turnaround weighs on gold’s safe-haven appeal. Further, month-end flows combined with reduced need for more stimulus also adds to the vulnerability in gold.
How is gold positioned on the charts heading into the NFP week?
Gold: Key resistances and supports
The Technical Confluences Indicator shows that the XAU/USD pair remains exposed to further downside risks amid a lack of healthy support levels.
The four-month lows of $1765 will challenge the bears’ commitment once again, opening floors for a test of the Pivot Point one-day S2 at $1752.50.
The next critical cushion is seen at $1750, which is the Pivot Point one-week S1.
Alternatively, recapturing the strong $1775 resistance is critical to reviving the recovery momentum. That level is the intersection of the SMA10 15-minutes, Pivot Point one-month S3 and Friday’s low.
Further up, the XAU bulls could face stiff resistance at $1783, where the Fibonacci 23.6% one-day coincides with the Bollinger Band one-day Lower.
The Fibonacci 38.2% one-day at $1790 could guard the further upside ahead of the SMA5 four-hour barrier aligned at $1787.
Here is how it looks on the tool
About Confluence Detector
The TCI (Technical Confluences Indicator) is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. Knowing where these congestion points are located is very useful for the trader, and can be used as a basis for different strategies.
Learn more about Technical Confluence
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from 1.1991, holds on to daily gains
EUR/USD has hit a three-month high near 1.2000 as the dollar falls with bond yields. German data missed expectations, contracting 0.3% YoY. Demand for the greenback remains scarce. Vaccine developments could introduce some noise.
GBP/USD advances amid Brexit, vaccine optimism
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3350, buoyed by upbeat comments on Brexit from UK Foreign Secretary Raab. British authorities may approve Pfizer's covid vaccine during the week. The dollar is down alongside yields.
XAU/USD turns south after rejection at 21-HMA, $1750 in sight
Gold’s recovery from four-month lows of $1765 lost legs at the bearish 21-hourly moving average (HMA) at $1784 in the European session.
A few hours away from Ethereum 2.0 launch, here is everything you need to know
The Ethereum network came to life five years ago. Since that time, the project conceived as the world's computer has grown into the second-largest blockchain with tens of thousands of applications built on top of it.
Black Friday 2020 Discounts!
Learn to trade with the best! Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers in FXStreet Premium webinars. Also if you are a Premium member you can get real-time FXS Signals and receive daily market analysis with the best forex insights!