Gold Price Analysis: $1750 to cap the upside attempts in XAU/USD – Confluence Detector

Gold (XAU/USD) is edging higher in Tuesday’s trading so far, benefiting from falling Treasury yields and tepid risk tone. Markets appear to have turned risk-averse, re-assessing their bets on faster US economic recovery amid a potential hike in tax rates while covid restrictions in Europe also dampen the mood.

However, a recovery in the US dollar amid the worsening of the risk sentiment could limit the gains in the metal. Gold fell on Monday after stronger US economic data triggered a fresh record rally in Wall Street indices, which dulled the attractiveness of the traditional safe haven.

How is gold positioned on the technical graphs?

Gold Price Chart: Key resistance and support levels

The Technical Confluences Detector shows that gold is challenging powerful resistance at $1736, which is the convergence of the pivot point one-day and the previous week high.

The next relevant upside hurdle is placed at $1741, the Fibonacci 161.8% one-day.

Acceptance above the latter is likely to expose $1747, the pivot point one-day R3.

The pivot point one-week R1 at $1750 could guard the further upside.

Alternatively, strong support at $1729 could be tested if the bearish momentum resumes. That level is the intersection of the Fibonacci 61.8% one-month and Fibonacci 61.8% one-day.

Further south, the Fibonacci 23.6% one-day at $1725 will try to protect the XAU buyers.

The confluence of the previous day low and pivot point one-day S1 at $1721 could challenge the bearish commitments.

The last line of defense for the XAU bulls is aligned at the pivot point one-day S2 - $1716.

About Technical Confluences Detector

The TCD (Technical Confluences Detector) is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. Knowing where these congestion points are located is very useful for the trader, and can be used as a basis for different strategies.