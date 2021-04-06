Gold Price Analysis: $1750 to cap the upside attempts in XAU/USD – Confluence Detector

Gold (XAU/USD) is edging higher in Tuesday’s trading so far, benefiting from falling Treasury yields and tepid risk tone. Markets appear to have turned risk-averse, re-assessing their bets on faster US economic recovery amid a potential hike in tax rates while covid restrictions in Europe also dampen the mood.
However, a recovery in the US dollar amid the worsening of the risk sentiment could limit the gains in the metal. Gold fell on Monday after stronger US economic data triggered a fresh record rally in Wall Street indices, which dulled the attractiveness of the traditional safe haven.
How is gold positioned on the technical graphs?
Gold Price Chart: Key resistance and support levels
The Technical Confluences Detector shows that gold is challenging powerful resistance at $1736, which is the convergence of the pivot point one-day and the previous week high.
The next relevant upside hurdle is placed at $1741, the Fibonacci 161.8% one-day.
Acceptance above the latter is likely to expose $1747, the pivot point one-day R3.
The pivot point one-week R1 at $1750 could guard the further upside.
Alternatively, strong support at $1729 could be tested if the bearish momentum resumes. That level is the intersection of the Fibonacci 61.8% one-month and Fibonacci 61.8% one-day.
Further south, the Fibonacci 23.6% one-day at $1725 will try to protect the XAU buyers.
The confluence of the previous day low and pivot point one-day S1 at $1721 could challenge the bearish commitments.
The last line of defense for the XAU bulls is aligned at the pivot point one-day S2 - $1716.
Here is how it looks on the tool
About Technical Confluences Detector
The TCD (Technical Confluences Detector) is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. Knowing where these congestion points are located is very useful for the trader, and can be used as a basis for different strategies.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: In bullish consolidation above 1.1800, overbought RSI warrants caution
EUR/USD is on the verge of a bull pennant breakout on the 1H chart. The main currency pair rallied hard a day before, benefiting from the improved market mood, which downed the safe-haven US dollar.
GBP/USD: Bulls attack 1.3900, seek validation of 200-SMA breakout
GBP/USD stays firm near 12-day top following an upside break of 200-SMA. Resistance line of a two-week-old rising channel guards immediate run-up. Previous resistance line from February 24 adds to the downside filters.
Gold eyes a break above critical $1736 barrier to unleash further upside
Gold (XAU/USD) is bracing for another leg to the upside, as the bulls look to extend the recovery from three-week troughs of $1677. US dollar weakness to aid the recovery momentum in XAU/USD.
Ripple price seeing light at the end of the tunnel
XRP price has been a wildcard ever since the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filed a lawsuit against two Ripple executives in late 2020. The price bias has been higher after the December crash, and volatility has been pronounced.
RBA Preview: Optimistic but on hold
The Reserve Bank of Australia is having a monetary policy meeting early on Tuesday, although it is widely anticipated to maintain rates at a record low of 0.1% and its commitment to yield-curve control, maintaining the target for the three-year government bond also at 0.1%.