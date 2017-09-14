Gold hangs near 2-week lows, US CPI in focus

Gold hangs near 2-week lows, US CPI in focusBy Haresh Menghani
Gold remained under some selling pressure through early Asian session on Thursday and fell to near 2-week lows, albeit has managed to pare some of its early losses.
Against the back drop of decline in geopolitical uncertainty, fading safe-haven demand had been weighing on the precious metal since the beginning of this week. This coupled with a smart US Dollar recovery further undermined demand for dollar-denominated commodities - like gold.
The greenback's strong recovery move got an additional boost from news that the US tax reform guidance would be announced by September 25. Renewed optimism over the US President Donald Trump's pro-growth economic agenda dragged the yellow metal farther away from one-year tops touched last Friday.
Investors now seemed to have turned cautious and hence, a subdued action around global equity markets prevented deeper losses, at least for the time being.
The incoming US macro data, including the latest US CPI print, due for release later during the NA session, and Friday's monthly retail sales data, would influence Fed rate hike expectations and eventually provide near-term directional impetus for the non-yielding commodity.
Technical levels to watch
Immediate resistance is seen near $1326 level, which is closely followed by resistance near $1332 area. Momentum beyond the mentioned hurdles could get extended towards $1340 horizontal level en-route the $1348-50 region.
On the flip side, sustained weakness below $1320-19 area would turn the metal vulnerable to extend its near-term corrective slide initially towards $1314 intermediate level ahead of an important support near the $1308 region.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.