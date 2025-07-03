- Gold tumbles 0.80% to $3,332 as robust jobs data lifts US Dollar.
- Unemployment Rate nears 4%, challenging weak hiring seen in ADP report.
- Traders now price in only two Fed cuts in 2025, down from 65 bps earlier.
- Bessent: Fed rate call is theirs; Powell’s successor to be picked in fall.
Gold price fell 0.80% on Thursday as a strong US Nonfarm Payrolls report strengthened the US Dollar, leading market participants to believe it unlikely that the Fed could cut rates at the July meeting. At the time of writing, the XAU/USD trades at $3,332, having reached a daily high of $3,365.
June’s US employment report crushed estimates and also exceeded May’s figures. Worth noting that the Unemployment Rate fell toward the 4% threshold, indicating that the labor market remains solid. The data questions Wednesday’s ADP National Employment Change report, which showed that private companies decreased hiring by -33K.
Consequently, the Greenback rose, underpinned by a jump in US Treasury yields. Money market futures data showed that investors are pricing in two rate cuts by the end of 2025, contrary to 65 basis points (bps) of easing, priced at the start of July.
The data reaffirmed the Federal Reserve's (Fed) stance to hold rates flat until it sees signs of weakness in the labor market or a resumption of the deflationary process.
Aside from this, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced that more trade deals are expected to materialize, following the announcement of the Vietnam agreement. He added that the Fed is the one to decide on rates and hinted that the administration would begin working on Powell's replacement in the fall.
In the meantime, the US House of Representatives passed Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill” toward a final vote. The fiscal budget is expected to increase the US debt by $3.3 trillion over the next decade.
Daily digest market movers: Gold price retreats as US yields and US Dollar advance
- Gold price is on the defensive as US Treasury yields and the US Dollar rise. The US 10-year Treasury bond yield is up five basis points a 4.334%. US real yields are also up five bps at 2.034%. Furthermore, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s performance against a basket of currencies, is up 0.34% at 97.10.
- The US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported that the economy added 147,000 jobs in June, slightly above expectations of 110,000 and up from May’s revised figure of 144,000. The Unemployment Rate declined to 4.1% from 4.2%. The data supports Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s cautious, wait-and-see approach as the central bank monitors the potential inflationary impact of trade tariffs.
- Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending June 28 fell to 233,000, below the expected 240,000 and lower than the previous week’s reading, signaling a resilient labor market. Meanwhile, the ISM Services PMI rose to 50.8 in June from 49.9 in May, indicating the sector has returned to expansion territory.
- Aside from this, the US House of Representatives is likely to pass Donald Trump’s fiscal package bill on Thursday. Once done, this will allow Trump’s self-imposed deadline on July 4 to sign the bill.
- Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said that he favors a wait-and-see stance to monetary policy due to uncertainty over economic policy. He added that increases to prices, tariff-related, could cause a jump in inflation readings over the next year.
- The World Gold Council said that central banks added 20 tonnes of the yellow metal in May, with Kazakhstan leading the way. The National Bank of Kazakhstan reported 7 tonnes, followed by the Central Bank of Turkey, which reported 6 tonnes, alongside the National Bank of Poland.
- Money markets suggest that traders are pricing in 50 basis points of easing toward the end of the year, according to Prime Market Terminal data.
XAU/USD technical outlook: Gold price trades sideways near $3,350
Gold price is poised to consolidate amid buyers’ lack of commitment to conquer the $3,400 figure despite price action still exhibiting a successive series of higher highs and higher lows. However, traders must clear the June 16 high at $3,452 if they are to challenge the $3,500 record high figure in the near term.
Conversely, if XAU/USD tumbles below $3,300, the next support would be the June 30 swing low of $3,246.
Fed FAQs
Monetary policy in the US is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these goals is by adjusting interest rates. When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, it raises interest rates, increasing borrowing costs throughout the economy. This results in a stronger US Dollar (USD) as it makes the US a more attractive place for international investors to park their money. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates to encourage borrowing, which weighs on the Greenback.
The Federal Reserve (Fed) holds eight policy meetings a year, where the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) assesses economic conditions and makes monetary policy decisions. The FOMC is attended by twelve Fed officials – the seven members of the Board of Governors, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, and four of the remaining eleven regional Reserve Bank presidents, who serve one-year terms on a rotating basis.
In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve may resort to a policy named Quantitative Easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. It is a non-standard policy measure used during crises or when inflation is extremely low. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy high grade bonds from financial institutions. QE usually weakens the US Dollar.
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process of QE, whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing, to purchase new bonds. It is usually positive for the value of the US Dollar.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Further range bound on the table
Despite retreating modestly on Thursday, AUD/USD managed well to maintain its trade in the upper end of the recent range and close to yearly peaks in levels shy of the 0.6600 mark. Next of note in Oz will be the RBA meeting on July 8, with consensus expecting the central bank to keep rates unchanged.
EUR/USD risks deeper pullbacks
EUR/USD faced further selling pressure and retreated to three-day lows near the 1.1700 neighbourhood on Thursday, always on the back of the intense bounce in the Greenback, which was particularly exacerbated following encouraging prints from June’s Nonfarm Payrolls (+147K).
Gold has limited bearish slope as long as above $3,325
Prices of Gold now move in a consolidative fashion around the $3,330 zone per troy ounce on the back of the firmer US Dollar, higher US yields and investors’ repricing of Fed rate cuts following solid NFP prints and the small improvement in the ISM Services PMI.
Ripple Price Prediction: XRP eyes technical breakout as Ripple seeks US national banking license
Ripple's (XRP) price advances momentum on Thursday, returning above a key resistance hurdle to exchange hands at $2.29 at the time of writing. The cross-border money remittance token adopted for the Ripple Payments network is up over 2.5% on the day, reflecting positive sentiment in the broader cryptocurrency market.
The Big, Beautiful Bill: Trojan horse or lead balloon?
Markets in Asia open with one eye on Tokyo and the other on Washington, where Trump’s so-called “Big, Beautiful Bill” has cleared the Senate—but not without leaving a trail of bruises and backlash.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.