Gold: CTAs likely to continue to increase their length - TDS

TD Securities analysts are expecting that CTAs will continue to significantly increase their length in gold, reflecting strengthening upside momentum signals as appetite for bullion diversifiers begins to catch up with the surging demand for US Treasuries.

Key Quotes

“We've noted that historical pricing data from the 1980s-to date confirms that real gold prices have performed well as a hedge against recession and equity tail risks, which should continue to see investors' interest grow on the horizon.”

“A growing call for the Fed to cut, particularly following Bullard's dovish commentary, will likely keep traders' eyes on Fedspeak today, although our Macro strategists do not anticipate commentary on the members' current outlook on monetary policy.”