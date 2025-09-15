- Gold remains rangebound near $3,650 on Monday, consolidating after last week’s all-time high near $3,675.
- The Fed’s monetary policy decision on Wednesday dominates market sentiment, with a 25 bps cut seen as certain.
- XAU/USD continues to consolidate between $3,620-$3,650, with the 21-SMA providing short-term support.
Gold (XAU/USD) kicks off the week on a cautious footing, extending late last week’s sideways momentum after peaking at an all-time high near $3,675 on Tuesday. The price action reflects a lack of conviction, as investors hold back from making bold bets ahead of a pivotal week packed with central bank monetary policy decisions.
At the time of writing, XAU/USD is trading around $3,651, marginally up 0.25% on the day, after bouncing from intraday lows near $3,626, with the $3,650 zone still acting as a near-term resistance.
The spotlight is firmly on the Federal Reserve's (Fed) interest rate decision due on Wednesday. Markets are fully pricing a 25-basis-point (bps) rate cut, with a small possibility of a surprise jumbo 50 bps move. Alongside the Fed, monetary policy decisions from the Bank of England (BoE), Bank of Japan (BoJ), and Bank of Canada (BoC) add to the event-heavy backdrop, potentially amplifying market volatility across asset classes, including Gold.
Overall, broader sentiment continues to lend strong support to the precious metal. Subdued US Treasury yields, a broadly weaker US Dollar (USD), and lingering geopolitical risks all reinforce safe-haven demand, leaving Gold well-positioned near record highs with scope to extend its upward trajectory.
Market movers: All eyes on Fed as monetary policy week begins
- US President Donald Trump increased pressure on the Fed ahead of Wednesday’s meeting, calling on Jerome Powell via Truth Social to deliver a rate cut “bigger than he had in mind,” arguing that such a move is overdue and would boost housing
- The US Senate is set to vote on Stephen Miran’s nomination to the Fed Board on Monday, and a confirmation could allow him to join this week’s policy meeting. Some analysts believe that, if confirmed, he may advocate for a larger rate cut than markets currently expect.
- Recent US economic data has cemented expectations for Fed easing with clear signs of a cooling labor market and weakening consumer sentiment, even as inflation remains above the central bank's target.
- Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report showed that the US economy added just 22K jobs in August, far below the 75K forecast, while the Unemployment Rate climbed to 4.3%, its highest since late 2021. Jobless claims have climbed to multi-year highs, and prior payrolls were revised sharply lower, revealing a weaker employment picture than initially reported.
- The University of Michigan survey showed US consumer sentiment dropping to its lowest level since May, while the August Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 2.9% YoY from 2.7% in July, and core inflation remained steady at 3.1%. At the producer level, the Producer Price Index (PPI) unexpectedly slipped, underscoring softer wholesale price pressures.
- The data highlights mounting downside risks to employment, raising concerns that softer hiring and fragile confidence could weigh further on household spending and growth. Markets increasingly expect the Fed to prioritize maximum employment over price stability within its dual mandate, given that monetary policy remains moderately restrictive.
- While a quarter-point interest rate cut is seen as a done deal, traders are focused on the Fed’s forward guidance and updated economic projections, which will shape the trajectory of monetary policy into year-end. How policymakers balance softer growth signals against sticky inflation will be key in determining whether Gold extends its record-setting rally or remains locked in consolidation mode.
Technical analysis: XAU/USD rangebound between $3,620-$3,650
XAU/USD remains rangebound on the 4-hour chart, with price action capped by repeated failures around the $3,650 psychological mark, signaling market indecision. The consolidation comes after last week’s all-time high near $3,675, with momentum indicators pointing to a pause rather than a reversal.
The 21-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) is flat around $3,641 and acting as immediate support within the range, helping to cushion intraday dips. Below that, the $3,626-$3,630 zone marks the lower boundary of the consolidation, while the 50-SMA near $3,613 provides an additional layer of protection should selling pressure deepen.
On the upside, bulls need a decisive break above the $3,650 ceiling to regain momentum. A clean 4-hour close above this level would open the door for a retest of the all-time high at $3,675, with scope to extend toward $3,700 if follow-through buying emerges.
Momentum indicators confirm the consolidation bias. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) sits near 58, while the Average Directional Index (ADX), around 31, has eased from earlier highs, pointing to waning trend strength and reinforcing the view that Gold is in a holding pattern.
Gold FAQs
Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.
Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.
Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.
The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD climbs above 1.1750 on renewed USD weakness
EUR/USD gains traction on Monday and trades above 1.1750, supported by hawkish comments from European Central Bank officials. Ahead of Wednesday's critical Fed policy announcements, the US Dollar (USD) struggles to find demand and helps the pair hold its ground.
GBP/USD rises to new two-month high above 1.3600
GBP/USD picks up fresh bids and trades at its highest level since early July above 1.3600. Traders resort to position adjustments ahead of the critical Fed and BoE policy announcements due later this week. Meanwhile, the US Dollar dynamics and broader market sentiment will continue to drive the GBP/USD price action.
Gold holds steady near $3,650 ahead of Fed
Gold rebounds after falling toward $3,620 and trades slightly below $3,650 on Monday. Growing expectations for a dovish tilt in the Fed's policy outlook makes it difficult for the US Dollar to find demand and allows XAU/USD to holds its ground.
Seven fundamentals for the week: Fed set to fire up markets, and there's much more in store Premium
Inflation is not too hot, but the job market is more worrying – that is the growing narrative about the US economy. Now, the Federal Reserve is set to cut rates, in a decision with many moving parts. And there's more in store.
Global inflation watch: Tariff pass-through still in progress
Inflation picked up speed in August across major economies, though still very moderately. Inflation expectations continue to diverge between the US and the rest of the world. In the US, tariff costs are slowly making their way through the economy, but impact on final consumer prices has so far been limited.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.