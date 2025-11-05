Gold climbs over 1% despite strong US data fueling mixed market mood

Gold (XAU/USD) price rises more than 1% on Wednesday after a slew of economic data was released in the United States (US), which strengthened the US Dollar (USD), but also the yellow metal, which trades at around $3,980 after hitting a daily low of $3,929.

Safe-haven demand and dovish Fed remarks keep bullion near $3,980

Lately, the ISM Services in October expanded as expected, crushing estimates. Despite this, the Prices Paid sub-component showed that inflation is rising, as the index rose to its highest level since October 2022.

Before that data, ADP revealed that private companies hired more people than expected, indicating that the job market remains strong. Initially, Wall Street reacted negatively, but a risk-on mood capped Gold price advance, remaining shy of testing $4,000.

In the meantime, Federal Reserve (Fed) officials had crossed the wires, like Governor Stephen Miran, who cheered ADP data but indicated that rates should be lower. On Monday, Chicago Fed Austan Goolsbee said that inflationary pressures remain persistent, while Fed Governor Lisa Cook stated that the labor market shows signs of vulnerability.

Daily market movers: Traders will be attentive to the US Supreme Court hearing on tariffs

Earlier, the US Supreme Court was scheduled to host a hearing later in the day on the legality of President Donald Trump's tariffs, after a lower court ruled the administration had overstepped authority by imposing levies under an emergency law.

The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) revealed that business activity in the services sector improved in October. The ISM Services PMI rose from 50 in September to 52.4, exceeding estimates. From the sub-components of the PMI, Prices Paid hit its highest level since October 2022 at 70, an indication that prices are climbing.

The ADP National Employment Change revealed that non-farm jobs exceeded estimates of 25K and increased by 42K in October, up from September, downward revised by -29K.

After the data release, money markets trimmed the chances of a 25-basis point rate cut by the Fed at the upcoming December meeting, with odds down to 62% from 68% prior to the release of the ADP report.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the performance of the buck versus six currencies, climbs 0.07% to 100.22.

Conversely, US Treasury yields surge, as depicted by the 10-year Treasury note yield rising by six basis points to 4.15%. US real yields — which correlate inversely to Gold prices — climb nearly nine basis points to 1.86%.

Technical outlook: Gold price climbs towards $4,000

Gold price edges higher as it seems to have bottomed out around $3,929, but buyers must clear the $4,000 if they wish to regain control and push the yellow metal higher.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) shows that buyers are gathering traction but remain shy of clearing the 50-neutral level.

If XAU/USD climbs above $4,000, the next resistance will be the 20-day SMA at $4,082. Conversely, if Gold tumbles below the October 28 low at $3,886, sellers could challenge the 50-day SMA near $3,854.

Gold Daily Chart