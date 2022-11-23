Gold has snapped a four-day losing streak. Economists at Société Générale recommend holding the yellow metal in order to stabilise portfolio volatility.
Holding Gold and CHF can help stabilise portfolio volatility
“Systemic risks are a common feature after a round of policy tightening of this kind. Holding Gold and CHF can help stabilise portfolio volatility.”
“We see Gold at $1,650 by 4Q23 but $1,900 by 2025.”
