Go long Gold to trade complexities of a currency war – Deutsche Bank

In the view of the analysts at Deutsche Bank, the best bet in the times of a currency war is likely to go long Gold.

Key Quotes:

“With a currency war most likely to be fought on USD/CNY and EUR/USD terrain, one approach would be to steer clear of the direct conflict.

By far the most direct and simple way to trade the complexities of a currency war is by going long gold.

The U.S. attempt to weaken the dollar and the response from other nations was to combat such intervention … sparking a "true currency war."