Go long Gold to trade complexities of a currency war – Deutsche Bank

In the view of the analysts at Deutsche Bank, the best bet in the times of a currency war is likely to go long Gold.
Key Quotes:
“With a currency war most likely to be fought on USD/CNY and EUR/USD terrain, one approach would be to steer clear of the direct conflict.
By far the most direct and simple way to trade the complexities of a currency war is by going long gold.
The U.S. attempt to weaken the dollar and the response from other nations was to combat such intervention … sparking a "true currency war."
EUR/USD: Under pressure below 1.1245 while consolidating Dollar's resurgence
EUR/USD dropped from 1.1260 to just above 1.1200 overnight. The markets continued to price 31bp of easing at the 31st July meeting though Fed funds futures for 2020 rose about 3bp in implied yield.
GBP/USD stabilizes around 1.2400 after the slump to 27-month low
Having plummeted to a 27-month low, GBP/USD recovers to 1.2410 during early Wednesday. British inflation numbers, political plays should be followed by fresh impulse.
USD/JPY rejected at 200-hour MA amid losses in Asian equities
USD/JPY is currently trading near 108.15, having faced rejection at the 200-hour moving average of 108.33 earlier today. The JPY is bid, possibly due to losses in equities. Also, Fitch Ratings' affirmation of Japan's rating at 'A' buoys the Yen.
Gold: Bulls are in the safe-zone, but are barely holding on
The 1400 psychological level is holding up which is just as well for the bulls, as a couple of dollars, a break of the 23.6% Fibo of the latest swing lows and highs could open up an onslaught to the downside.
Gold in search of a firm direction, stuck in a range ahead of US data/Powell
Gold lacked any firm directional bias and seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses through the mid-European session on Tuesday.