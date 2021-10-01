GME Stock News: GameStop Corp edges lower during the session as Citadel saga continues

Another result of the ongoing saga is that Robinhood’s stock has fallen nearly 6% during this past week . Shares of the stock trading platform have struggled since the company went public at the end of July. Although some notable investors like Ark Invest’s Catherine Wood have been adding Robinhood to their portfolios, the stock remains a divisive one and is definitely not at the top of the watchlist for retail investors.

The recent lawsuit filed by retail investors against Citadel Securities and Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) is just the latest in the ongoing saga between the pros and joes of Wall Street . Allegations that Citadel and Robinhood colluded to suppress the stock price of GameStop during the short squeeze in January are running rampant. Citadel CEO Ken Griffin has openly said he has never spoken directly with Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev, which has prompted the hashtag #KenGriffinLied to go viral on social media.

NYSE:GME had a late day surge on Thursday, but it still wasn’t enough to salvage a positive day for the stock. Shares of GameStop fell by 0.26% on Thursday and closed the trading session at $175.47 . It was another day of losses for the U.S. markets as the Dow Jones tumbled a further 546 basis points, while the S&P 500 wrapped up its worst month since March of 2020. Meme stocks were mixed although mostly positive despite the broader sell-off. AMC (NYSE:AMC) and Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) were amongst the gainers on Thursday as the major U.S. indices closed a tumultuous month lower across the board.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.