Germany’s Roettgen: Brexit now inevitable, but we should keep ties close

The German Conservative Party lawmaker and ally of Chancellor Angela Merkel, Norbert Roettgen, said on Friday, UK PM Johnson’s election victory ensures that a Brexit is inevitable now.

Key Quotes (via Twitter):

“It’s no secret that personally I wanted the UK to #remain in the EU.”

“But the British people have decided & we have to accept their choice: With Johnson’s victory, Brexit has become inevitable. Our goal now has to be to keep relations with the UK as close as possible.”

The GBP/USD pair has managed to halt the correction just ahead of the 1.34 handle and still trades with 2% gains near 1.3425 region amid Brexit optimism.