Germany’s ‘light lockdown’: Merkel to push for school to remain open – Bild

Following Tuesday’s reports suggesting that the German Chancellor Angela Merkel is considering a "light lockdown,” in the face of rising coronavirus cases in Europe’s economic powerhouse, Bild cites that Merkel is expected to push for schools and nurseries to remain open when she meets the state premier to address the issue later on Wednesday.

Key details of the proposed ‘light lockdown’

“All restaurants, bars, and pubs should be closed (except for take-away).”

“Theaters, operas, concert houses, fitness studios, casinos, cinemas to close.”

“Shops should be able to remain open with relevant safety measures.”

“New measures would apply nationwide from 4 November until the end of November.”

EUR/USD on the offers

EUR/USD remains under pressure below 1.1880, in weekly lows, courtesy of the coronavirus crisis intensifying in the eurozone.

At the time of writing, the spot drops 0.10% to 1.1779.