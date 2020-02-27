The German government is considering the option of introducing a stimulus programme in case the economy is hit hard by coronavirus epidemic, Reuters reported on Thursday, citing German news outlet Handelsblatt.

On a similar note, German newspaper Die Zeit on Tuesday said German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz was planning to suspend the debt brake temporarily to give relief to local governments.

EUR/USD reaction

The shared currency continues to outperform its rivals after this headline. As of writing, the EUR/USD pair was up 0.68% on the day at 1.0953.