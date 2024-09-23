German Preliminary Manufacturing PMI drops to 40.3 in September vs. 42.4 expected

- Germany’s Manufacturing PMI declined to 40.3 in September vs. 42.4 forecast.
- Services PMI for the German economy fell to 50.6 in September vs. 51.0 expected.
- EUR/USD attacks 1.1100 after downbeat German PMIs.
The German manufacturing sector downturn worsened in September while the services sector activity also took a hit, the preliminary business activity report published by the HCOB survey showed Monday.
The HCOB Manufacturing PMI in the Eurozone’s top economy dropped to 40.3 this month, as against August’s 42.4 while missing the estimates of 42.4. The measure hit a yearly low.
Meanwhile, Services PMI declined from 51.2 in August to 50.6 in September, below the market forecast for a 51.0 print in the reported period. The gauge touched a six-month trough.
The HCOB Preliminary German Composite Output Index came in at 47.2 in September vs. 48.2 expected and 48.4 in August. The index was at its weakest in seven months.
FX implications
EUR/USD falls further on the disappointing German data, currently trading 0.42% lower on the day at 1.1112.
Euro PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the weakest against the Japanese Yen.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.48%
|0.40%
|-0.13%
|0.13%
|0.00%
|0.03%
|0.12%
|EUR
|-0.48%
|-0.13%
|-0.59%
|-0.33%
|-0.53%
|-0.43%
|-0.36%
|GBP
|-0.40%
|0.13%
|-0.40%
|-0.20%
|-0.41%
|-0.30%
|-0.23%
|JPY
|0.13%
|0.59%
|0.40%
|0.27%
|0.06%
|0.19%
|0.15%
|CAD
|-0.13%
|0.33%
|0.20%
|-0.27%
|-0.08%
|-0.10%
|-0.03%
|AUD
|0.00%
|0.53%
|0.41%
|-0.06%
|0.08%
|0.12%
|0.17%
|NZD
|-0.03%
|0.43%
|0.30%
|-0.19%
|0.10%
|-0.12%
|0.07%
|CHF
|-0.12%
|0.36%
|0.23%
|-0.15%
|0.03%
|-0.17%
|-0.07%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains heavy near 1.1100 after Euro area PMI data
EUR/USD remains under heavy selling pressure near 1.1100 in the European session on Monday. The Euro slips on disappointing Euro area PMI data, which raised bets for an ECB rate cut next month. The US Dollar finds footing amid souring risk sentiment ahead of US PMI data.
GBP/USD keeps losses near 1.3250 after dismal UK data
GBP/USD is holding sizeable losses near 1.3250 in European trading on Monday. The pair remains undermined by the dismal UK S&P Global business PMI reports and renewed US Dollar demand. US PMI data and Fedspeak are next in focus.
Gold price retreats from record highs as US Dollar firms up
Gold price is reversing from fresh record highs reached above $2,630 on Monday. A broad US Dollar comeback and a mixed market mood undermine the bright metal. Attention now turns toward the US PMI data, Middle-East geopolitical updates and Fedspeak.
Why is Solana’s price outlook bullish?
Coinbase announced its plans to launch cbBTC, a wrapped version of Bitcoin on Solana. The launch of USDS by Sky on Solana via Wormhole boosts cross-chain liquidity in DeFi.
Week ahead: Updates from the RBA and SNB eyed; US PCE data also on the radar
Tuesday welcomes an update from the Reserve Bank of Australia. The central bank is widely anticipated to hold things steady. Amid cooling inflation, the Swiss National Bank is widely expected to reduce its Policy Rate on Thursday.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.