German Oct ZEW economic sentiment improves slightly, but misses estimates

German Oct ZEW economic sentiment improves slightly, but misses estimatesBy Dhwani Mehta
The German ZEW headline numbers for October, showed that the headline economic sentiment extended its recovery mode in Sept, coming in at 17.6 versus 20.0 expectations and 17 seen last. While the sub-index current conditions unexpectedly dropped to 87.0 versus 89.0 expected and 87.9 booked previously.
