German industry group calls for quick coalition

BDI - Federation of German Industries has is calling for a swift coalition deal to form a new government following Sunday’s parliamentary elections.

BDI chief Dieter Kempf says companies need a clear signal “in order to avert damaging Germany.”

Angela Merkel is most likely to form a with the Free Democrats (FDP) and the Greens - dubbed ‘Jamaica Coalition' due to the colors of the three blocks (black/yellow/green).