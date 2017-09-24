German industry group calls for quick coalition

German industry group calls for quick coalitionBy Omkar Godbole
BDI - Federation of German Industries has is calling for a swift coalition deal to form a new government following Sunday’s parliamentary elections.
BDI chief Dieter Kempf says companies need a clear signal “in order to avert damaging Germany.”
Angela Merkel is most likely to form a with the Free Democrats (FDP) and the Greens - dubbed ‘Jamaica Coalition' due to the colors of the three blocks (black/yellow/green).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.