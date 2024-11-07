German Industrial Production declines 2.5% MoM in September vs. -1.0% expected

Germany’s industrial sector activity declined in September, the latest data published by Destatis showed on Thursday.
Industrial output in the Eurozone’s economic powerhouse decreased by 2.5% MoM, the federal statistics authority Destatis said in figures adjusted for seasonal and calendar effects, as against the estimated drop of 1.0% and a revised 2.6% increase registered in August.
German Industrial Production plunged by 4.6% in the year through September versus August’s -3.0%.
EUR/USD reaction to the German Industrial Production data
The discouraging German data fails to deter Euro buyers, as EUR/USD continues to hold higher ground near 1.0750. The pair is up 0.20% on the day, at the press time.
Euro PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the US Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.13%
|-0.32%
|-0.43%
|-0.36%
|-0.80%
|-0.79%
|-0.18%
|EUR
|0.13%
|-0.19%
|-0.28%
|-0.23%
|-0.67%
|-0.65%
|-0.05%
|GBP
|0.32%
|0.19%
|-0.08%
|-0.05%
|-0.49%
|-0.47%
|0.15%
|JPY
|0.43%
|0.28%
|0.08%
|0.07%
|-0.38%
|-0.40%
|0.27%
|CAD
|0.36%
|0.23%
|0.05%
|-0.07%
|-0.43%
|-0.42%
|0.20%
|AUD
|0.80%
|0.67%
|0.49%
|0.38%
|0.43%
|0.02%
|0.64%
|NZD
|0.79%
|0.65%
|0.47%
|0.40%
|0.42%
|-0.02%
|0.63%
|CHF
|0.18%
|0.05%
|-0.15%
|-0.27%
|-0.20%
|-0.64%
|-0.63%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).
