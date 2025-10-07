German Factory Orders drop 0.8% MoM in August vs. +1.4% expected
Germany's Factory Orders declined in August, suggesting that the country’s manufacturing sector remained in contraction, according to the official data published by the Federal Statistics Office on Tuesday.
Over the month, contracts for goods ‘Made in Germany’ dropped 0.8% in August after decreasing by a revised 2.7% in July. Data missed the expected 1.4% rebound.
Germany’s Industrial Orders rose 1.5% year-over-year (YoY) in August, as against the previous revised decline of 3.3%.
FX implications
The Euro (EUR) is unperturbed by the German data, with EUR/USD trading 0.19% lower on the day near 1.1690, as of writing.
Euro Price Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the weakest against the US Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.24%
|0.24%
|0.15%
|0.10%
|0.20%
|0.40%
|0.09%
|EUR
|-0.24%
|0.01%
|-0.05%
|-0.13%
|-0.01%
|0.17%
|-0.02%
|GBP
|-0.24%
|-0.01%
|-0.06%
|-0.14%
|0.02%
|0.12%
|-0.03%
|JPY
|-0.15%
|0.05%
|0.06%
|-0.05%
|0.08%
|0.15%
|-0.09%
|CAD
|-0.10%
|0.13%
|0.14%
|0.05%
|0.09%
|0.26%
|0.11%
|AUD
|-0.20%
|0.00%
|-0.02%
|-0.08%
|-0.09%
|0.04%
|-0.06%
|NZD
|-0.40%
|-0.17%
|-0.12%
|-0.15%
|-0.26%
|-0.04%
|-0.24%
|CHF
|-0.09%
|0.02%
|0.03%
|0.09%
|-0.11%
|0.06%
|0.24%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).
Author
Dhwani Mehta
FXStreet
Residing in Mumbai (India), Dhwani is a Senior Analyst and Manager of the Asian session at FXStreet. She has over 10 years of experience in analyzing and covering the global financial markets, with specialization in Forex and commodities markets.