- GBPUSD bulls look to move into the 50% mean reversion area of the prior bearish impulse on the daily chart.
- Bears need to break key support below 1.1100.
As per the prior analysis, GBPUSD Price Analysis: Bears move in on a fresh layer of support, from an hourly perspective, we have the bulls sitting at key support. fending off the bears as follows:
GBPUSD H1 chart, prior analysis
GBPUSD H1 chart update
GBPUSD H4 and daily charts
To put the upside prospects into the context of a higher time frame, then the four-hour chart shows a significant price imbalance between 1.1250 and 1.1380 if the bulls can get back above 1.1250.
In doing so, the bulls will be on track for a move into the 50% mean reversion area of the prior bearish impulse on the daily chart, as illustrated above.
