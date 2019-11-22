GBP/USD weakens farther below 1.2900 handle, fresh weekly lows post-UK PMIs

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • Disappointing UK PMI prints for November prompts some fresh selling.
  • Break below the 1.2900 handle might lead to a further intraday weakness.

The intraday selling bias surrounding the British pound picked up some pace in the last hour and dragged the GBP/USD pair to fresh weekly lows, around the 1.2880-75 region.
 
The pair failed to capitalize on its early uptick to the 1.2925-30 region and turned lower for the fourth consecutive session on Friday. The intraday pullback accelerated further following the disappointing release of the first even preliminary UK PMI prints for November.
 
The first-ever flash version of the UK Manufacturing PMI fell more-than-expected to 48.3 in November, while the Services PMI also fell short of expectations and came in at 48.6 during the reported month – marking its weakest reading since July 2016.
 
The softer readings could very well be seen as pointing to a possible UK economic contraction during the fourth quarter of 2019 and turned out to be one of the key factors behind the pair's latest leg of a sudden drop of around 40-50 pips over the past hour or so.
 
It will now be interesting to see if the pair is able to find any buying interest at lower levels or the ongoing slide marks a near-term bearish breakdown, setting the stage for an extension of the recent pullback from the vicinity of the key 1.30 psychological mark.

Technical levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2869
Today Daily Change -0.0039
Today Daily Change % -0.30
Today daily open 1.2908
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.288
Daily SMA50 1.2669
Daily SMA100 1.2474
Daily SMA200 1.2704
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.297
Previous Daily Low 1.2893
Previous Weekly High 1.2918
Previous Weekly Low 1.2785
Previous Monthly High 1.3013
Previous Monthly Low 1.2194
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2922
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2941
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2877
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2846
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2799
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2954
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3001
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3032

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD reverses course and falls amid mixed PMIs, Lagarde's speech

EUR/USD reverses course and falls amid mixed PMIs, Lagarde's speech

EUR/USD is falling toward 1.1050 after German Manufacturing PMI beat with 43.8 points, while most other figures missed. ECB President Lagarde has called for maintaining sufficient levels of public investment.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD falls below 1.29 after dismal UK PMIs

GBP/USD falls below 1.29 after dismal UK PMIs

GBP/USD is falling to new weekly lows under 1.29 as both UK PMIs fell short of expectations and reflect contraction. Election speculation continues.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY trades flat in Asia, awaits fresh trade-deal clarity

USD/JPY trades flat in Asia, awaits fresh trade-deal clarity

USD/JPY is trading flat around 108.60 in a 15-pips narrow range following a mixed session overnight for financial markets. A lack of clarity on the US-China trade front keeps the markets in a tizzy. 

USD/JPY News

Gold steadily climbs to $1470 level, recovers a part of the overnight slide

Gold steadily climbs to $1470 level, recovers a part of the overnight slide

Gold edged higher on the last trading day of the week and recovered a part of the previous session's intraday slide, albeit lacked any strong follow-through traction.

Gold News

Euro-zone PMIs preview: Modest expectations may be too high, three EUR/USD scenarios

Euro-zone PMIs preview: Modest expectations may be too high, three EUR/USD scenarios

Improvements are all fronts – that is what economists expect from Markit's flash Purchasing Managers' Indexes for November. And these projections may be detrimental for the euro. ECB's Lagarde's speech may steal the show.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures