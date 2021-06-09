GBP/USD turns south following latest Brexit headlines, drops toward 1.4130

- UK and EU struggle to find a solution on N. Ireland Protocol.
- GBP loses strength against its rivals in the second half of the day.
- Broad-based USD weakness limits GBP/USD's downside for the time being.
The GBP/USD pair came under renewed bearish pressure during the American trading hours on Wednesday with the latest Brexit headlines weighing on the British pound. As of writing, the pair was losing 0.16% on a daily basis at 1.4133.
Lack of progress in N. Ireland Protocol talks hurts GBP
Earlier in the day, the British government reiterated that they will consider all options available for safeguarding peace, prosperity and stability in Northern Ireland if they fail to find a solution with the European Union. On the same note, David Frost, the British minister responsible for implementing the Brexit deal, said there were no breakthroughs and no breakdowns in N. Ireland Protocol talks with the EU.
Commenting on the same matter, Maroš Šefčovič, European Commission Vice President of Interinstitutional Relations and Foresight, noted that they at a crossroads in their relationship with the UK.
Reflecting the negative impact of these comments on the GBP, the EUR/GBP pair is rising 0.4% on the day at 0.8628.
On the other hand, the sharp decline witnessed in the US Treasury bond yields continue to damage the USD on Wednesday and limit the GBP/USD's downside for the time being. At the moment, the US Dollar Index is down 0.2% at 89.96.
There won't be any high-tier macroeconomic data releases from the US in the remainder of the day and Brexit headlines are likely to continue to impact GBP/USD's movements.
Technical levels to watch for
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.4134
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0022
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.16
|Today daily open
|1.4156
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.4147
|Daily SMA50
|1.3982
|Daily SMA100
|1.3911
|Daily SMA200
|1.356
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.4185
|Previous Daily Low
|1.4121
|Previous Weekly High
|1.4249
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.4083
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4234
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3801
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.4145
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.416
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.4123
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.409
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.4059
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.4186
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.4217
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.425
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
