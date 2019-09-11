GBP/USD technical analysis: The Cable is sidelined near the 1.2340 level

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The Sterling is consolidating its gains for the third consecutive day.
  • The level to beat for bears is at 1.2313 support. 
 

GBP/USD daily chart

 
The Pound is trading in a bear trend below the 100 and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs). GBP/USD is consolidating its advance below the 1.2400 figure.

GBP/USD four-hour chart

 
GBP/USD is parked just above 1.2313 support as the market is trading above its main SMAs. Bulls need a daily close above the 1.2390 level to attract buying interest toward 1.2440 resistance levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator
 
 

GBP/USD 30-minute chart

 
The Pound is trading just below the main SMAs, suggesting bearish momentum in the near term. Sellers are looking for a clear break of the 1.2313 key support to reach 1.2262 and 1.2205 levels to the downside, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
 

Additional key levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2328
Today Daily Change -0.0026
Today Daily Change % -0.21
Today daily open 1.2354
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2202
Daily SMA50 1.229
Daily SMA100 1.2533
Daily SMA200 1.2747
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.238
Previous Daily Low 1.2306
Previous Weekly High 1.2354
Previous Weekly Low 1.1958
Previous Monthly High 1.231
Previous Monthly Low 1.2015
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2352
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2334
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2314
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2273
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.224
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2388
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2421
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2462

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD flirts 1.1000 in thin trading

EUR/USD flirts 1.1000 in thin trading

The American dollar remains firm, although contained within familiar levels against most major rivals. The shared currency is the weakest after German 2019 GDP growth forecast was downgraded. Market players positioning for ECB.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD retreats from daily highs, holds above 1.2300

GBP/USD retreats from daily highs, holds above 1.2300

The GBP/USD pair is trading at daily lows in the 1.2320 price zone, pressured by broad dollar’s strength. Rallying Footsie after Hong Kong offer, adds pressure on Sterling.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY Analysis: dollar advances continues amid good mood

USD/JPY Analysis: dollar advances continues amid good mood

The USD/JPY is trading at its highest since last July, as the greenback continues to find support in rising government debt yields and a cautious stance ahead of the European Central Bank monetary policy meeting, in the absence of any other relevant data. 

USD/JPY News

Gold prices recovering from the $1,485.39 low

Gold prices recovering from the $1,485.39 low

Gold prices have been recovering from the $1,485.39 lows, travelling as high as $1,497.66 and is currently trading 0.69% higher on the day as investors weigh the prospects of talks taking place between the U.S. and China over trade.

Gold News

ECB Preview: Will Draghi disappoint EUR/USD bears? Five scenarios for the crucial decision

ECB Preview: Will Draghi disappoint EUR/USD bears? Five scenarios for the crucial decision

...Is the upcoming stimulus package already priced into the euro? That is the question on EUR/USD traders' minds. Everybody knows that the European Central Bank is going to cut interest rates...

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures