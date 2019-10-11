GBP/USD technical analysis: Eyes key hurdle above 1.25 after biggest single-day gain since March

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • GBP/USD's daily chart shows a falling wedge breakout. 
  • The breakout is backed by bullish readings on key indicators. 

GBP/USD jumped 1.85% on Thursday, the biggest single-day gain since March 19.

The pair is currently trading largely unchanged on the day at 1.2436, having hit a 15-day high of 1.2469 in the overnight trade.

The daily chart is reporting a falling wedge breakout - a bullish reversal pattern, which indicates the pullback from Sept. 20's high of 1.2582 has ended and the rally from Sept. 3'slow of 1.1958 has resumed.

The pair, therefore, could challenge the resistance of the trendline falling from March highs in the short-term. As of writing, the trendline resistance is located at 1.2550.

The 14-day relative strength index has moved back above 50 and the MACD histogram has crossed above the zero line, supporting the bullish case.

Daily chart

Trend: Bullish

Technical levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2436
Today Daily Change -0.0008
Today Daily Change % -0.06
Today daily open 1.2444
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2375
Daily SMA50 1.2262
Daily SMA100 1.2413
Daily SMA200 1.2715
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.247
Previous Daily Low 1.2204
Previous Weekly High 1.2414
Previous Weekly Low 1.2205
Previous Monthly High 1.2583
Previous Monthly Low 1.1958
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2368
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2305
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2275
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2107
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.201
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2541
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2638
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2806

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

EUR/USD struggles with critical Fibonacci resistance

EUR/USD struggles with critical Fibonacci resistance

The EUR/USD pair is trading just shy of the 61.8% retracement of its September decline, underpinned by the ruling positive mood, yet unable to post some solid gains amid local slowing growth.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD jumped 1.85% on Thursday, the biggest single-day gain since March 19. The daily chart is reporting a falling wedge breakout - a bullish reversal pattern, which indicates the pullback from 1.2582 has ended.

USD/JPY is steady on Friday's Tokyo open, soaking up the last twenty-four hours of whipsaw price action in financial and commodity markets following conflicting trade talk headlines and weighing the positive outcomes.

The price of Gold has been capped ahead of the key $1,520 target on a reverse in sentiment surrounding trade talks.

The Swiss financial industry is at the forefront of the Blockchain revolution. The top 10 altcoins by capitalization are on the hunt for King Bitcoin. Bitwise announces that it will continue pursuing its ETF project despite the SEC's rejection.

