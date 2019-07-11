GBP/USD technical analysis: Cable losing steam below 1.2570 resistance

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • GBP/USD is retreating from the 1.2570 resistance.
  • To the downside supports are seen at the 1.2510 and 1.2477 levels.  

GBP/USD daily chart

GBP/USD is trading in a bear trend below its main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). The market is correcting up after Fed’s Powell dovish comments on Wednesday.

GBP/USD 4-hour chart

GBP/USD is finding resistance at 1.2570 and the 50 SMA as the market remains bearish. To the downside, supports are seen at 1.2535, 1.2510 and 1.2477 according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 

GBP/USD 30-minute chart

GBP/USD is trading above its main SMAs suggesting bullish momentum in the near term. Resistances can be seen near the 1.2570 and 1.2610 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.

Additional key levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2537
Today Daily Change 0.0038
Today Daily Change % 0.30
Today daily open 1.2499
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2617
Daily SMA50 1.2724
Daily SMA100 1.2915
Daily SMA200 1.2897
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2522
Previous Daily Low 1.2444
Previous Weekly High 1.2706
Previous Weekly Low 1.2481
Previous Monthly High 1.2784
Previous Monthly Low 1.2506
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2492
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2474
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2455
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.241
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2377
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2533
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2567
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2611

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD off the highs as US core inflation beats with 2.1%

EUR/USD off the highs as US core inflation beats with 2.1%

EUR/USD is above 1.1250 but off the highs after US core CPI beat with 2.1%. Fed Chair Powell opened the door to cutting rates and speaks again later today. The ECB minutes show a need to prepare for more easing.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD extends its recovery amid Powell and Carney's warnings

GBP/USD extends its recovery amid Powell and Carney's warnings

GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.2550, extending its gains. Fed Chair Powell's dovish words weigh on the USD. BOE Gov. Mark Carney has said that a no-deal Brexit could cause a material economic disruption.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY spikes post-US CPI, lacks follow-through

USD/JPY spikes post-US CPI, lacks follow-through

The US bond yields spike on hotter-than-expected US core CPI and provided a minor lift. The USD remains on the defensive amid expectations for 50 bps rate and capped gains.

USD/JPY News

Gold consolidates in a range near weekly tops, comfortably above $1400 mark

Gold consolidates in a range near weekly tops, comfortably above $1400 mark

Gold held on to its mildly positive tone through the early European session and is currently placed just below weekly tops, set earlier this Thursday.

Gold News

Gold capitalizes on dovish Fed expectations, advances above $1410

Gold capitalizes on dovish Fed expectations, advances above $1410

After making a deep correction following June's impressive rally and dropping below the critical $1400 mark, the troy ounce of the precious metal rose sharply on Thursday and gained nearly $20. 

Read more

Majors

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location