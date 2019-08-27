GBP/USD technical analysis: Cable holds onto gains near new monthly highs, flirting with the 1.2300 figure

- GBP/USD is trading at its highest in August, reaching 1.2310 on an intraday basis.
- The levels to beat for bulls are seen at 1.2329, followed by 1.2361 resistances.
GBP/USD daily chart
GBP/USD 4-hour chart
GBP/USD 30-minute chart
Additional key levels
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2297
|Today Daily Change
|0.0078
|Today Daily Change %
|0.64
|Today daily open
|1.2219
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2141
|Daily SMA50
|1.2386
|Daily SMA100
|1.2621
|Daily SMA200
|1.2777
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2287
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2208
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2294
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2064
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2706
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2119
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2238
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2257
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2189
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2159
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.211
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2268
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2317
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2347
