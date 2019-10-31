GBP/USD technical analysis: Cable easing from daily highs trading below 1.2950 level

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • GBP/USD is retracing down from daily highs in the New York session.
  • The level to beat for bulls is the 1.2933/50 resistance. 
 

GBP/USD daily chart

 
In October, GBP/USD spiked above the main daily simple moving averages (DMAs) and reached levels not seen since mid-May 2019. Buyers want to break above the 1.3000 handle and the October high. 
 
 

GBP/USD four-hour chart

 
GBP/USD is trading above the 1.2900 figure and the main SMAs on the four-hour chart, suggesting bullish momentum in the medium term. Bulls need to break the 1.2989 resistance in order to open the doors to more gains towards 1.3024 and the 1.3100 handle.
 
 
 

GBP/USD 30-minute chart

 
GBP/USD is retracing down from the current daily highs, now trading below the 1.2933/50 resistance zone. In the short term, the market might continue to decline towards 1.2909 and 1.2880 support, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
 

Additional key levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2934
Today Daily Change 0.0035
Today Daily Change % 0.27
Today daily open 1.2899
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.268
Daily SMA50 1.2465
Daily SMA100 1.2436
Daily SMA200 1.2714
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2909
Previous Daily Low 1.2845
Previous Weekly High 1.3013
Previous Weekly Low 1.2787
Previous Monthly High 1.2583
Previous Monthly Low 1.1958
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2885
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2869
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.286
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.282
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2796
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2924
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2949
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2988

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

