GBP/USD surges past 1.3500 to a three-year high on strong UK Retail Sales, weak US Dollar

- GBP/USD breaks above 1.3500 and trades near 1.3538, the highest level since February 2022.
- UK Retail Sales jump 1.2% MoM and 5% YoY in April, beating forecasts.
- USD weakens broadly amid renewed Trump tariff threats and fiscal worries.
The British Pound (GBP) rises sharply against the US Dollar (USD) to its highest level in three years on Friday. The pair has broadly traded on the front foot over the last five days, with GBP/USD breaking above 1.3500 to trade around 1.3538, up nearly 0.80% at the time of writing during the American session. The surge in spot prices is mainly attributed to a broad-based weak US Dollar and a stronger-than-expected United Kingdom’s (UK) Retail Sales data.
The latest economic data released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed that the Retail Sales increased by 1.2% MoM in April, sharply beating the 0.2% forecast and rebounding strongly from the downwardly revised 0.1% gain in March. On an annual basis, Retail Sales climbed 5%, accelerating from March’s 2.6% gain and well above the market consensus of 4.5%.
The upbeat Retail Sales figure portrays a resilient UK consumer base, despite the ongoing global economic uncertainty around US tariffs. On the other hand, the latest Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) figures released on Thursday presented a mixed view of the UK economy, with the United Kingdom’s (UK) S&P Global Composite PMI rising to 49.4 from 48.5 in April, indicating a slower pace of contraction in private-sector activity. The services sector returned to expansion territory, with the Services PMI increasing to 50.2 from 49.0, while manufacturing remained in contraction, as the Manufacturing PMI slipped to 45.1 from 45.4.
That said, inflation data released on Wednesday showed that headline and core Consumer Price Index(CPI) accelerated. The Headline CPI rose by 3.5% and core CPI increased by 3.8% from 3.4% in March.
Combining all the latest economic data presents a mixed but broadly resilient macro picture as price pressures remain elevated, even as growth momentum shows early signs of recovery, which could make the case for the Bank of England (BoE) to hold the interest rate unchanged at its next meeting.
"With sticky inflation and growth ticking along, it's getting harder to see interest rates falling quickly," said Neil Birrell, Chief Investment Officer at Premier Miton Investors, an asset management company.
On the other hand, the US Dollar remains subdued with the US Dollar Index (DXY) falling to near 99.00 at the time of writing as President Donald Trump reignited global trade tensions, targeting both Apple and the European Union with threats of new tariffs. Trump proposed a 50% tariff on EU imports starting June 1, citing stalled negotiations, adding to a risk-off mood already driven by US fiscal instability.
British Pound PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies today. British Pound was the strongest against the US Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.76%
|-0.86%
|-1.04%
|-1.03%
|-1.36%
|-1.52%
|-0.99%
|EUR
|0.76%
|-0.10%
|-0.29%
|-0.27%
|-0.59%
|-0.75%
|-0.22%
|GBP
|0.86%
|0.10%
|-0.17%
|-0.17%
|-0.46%
|-0.64%
|-0.11%
|JPY
|1.04%
|0.29%
|0.17%
|0.03%
|-0.32%
|-0.47%
|0.07%
|CAD
|1.03%
|0.27%
|0.17%
|-0.03%
|-0.35%
|-0.48%
|0.05%
|AUD
|1.36%
|0.59%
|0.46%
|0.32%
|0.35%
|-0.15%
|0.39%
|NZD
|1.52%
|0.75%
|0.64%
|0.47%
|0.48%
|0.15%
|0.54%
|CHF
|0.99%
|0.22%
|0.11%
|-0.07%
|-0.05%
|-0.39%
|-0.54%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
