GBP/USD struggles to gain traction, hangs near YTD low around 1.3100 mark

- GBP/USD staged modest intraday bounce from the lowest level since November 2020.
- Mostly upbeat UK data, BoE rate hike bets extended some support to the British pound.
- The risk-on impulse undermined the safe-haven USD and provide modest intraday lift.
- Bulls, however, struggled to capitalize on the attempted recovery amid the Ukraine crisis.
The GBP/USD pair witnessed good two-way price moves on Friday and was last seen trading in the neutral territory, just below the 1.3100 round-figure mark.
Having dropped to the lowest level since November 2020, the GBP/USD pair staged a modest bounce from mid-1.3000s on the last day of the week in reaction to upbeat UK macro releases. In fact, the monthly UK GDP report released earlier today showed that the economy bounced back sharply from the 0.2% decline in December and expanded by 0.8% in January, higher than market expectations.
Furthermore, industrial output rose 0.7% MoM in January, driven by the 0.8% growth in manufacturing production. Adding to this, services sector output increased by 0.8% during the reported month as against a 0.5% fall recorded in December. The data reaffirmed expectations that the Bank of England will hike interest rates at its meeting next week and benefitted the British pound.
On the other hand, renewed hopes for a diplomatic solution to the Russia-Ukraine conflict led to a goodish move up in the equity markets and undermined the safe-haven US dollar. The latest optimism was fueled by comments by Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying that there are certain positive shifts in talks with Ukraine. This further acted as a tailwind for the GBP/USD pair.
The attempted recovery, however, lacked bullish conviction and met with a fresh supply near the 1.3125 region. The market sentiment remains fragile amid the risk of further escalation in tensions between Russia and the West. This, along with Thursday's strong US CPI report, continued lending some support to the greenback and kept a lid on any meaningful upside for the GBP/USD pair.
Investors now look forward to the release of the Prelim Michigan US Consumer Sentiment Index for some impetus. The focus, however, will remain on the incoming geopolitical headlines and fresh developments surrounding the Russia-Ukraine saga. This would influence the broader risk sentiment and the USD price dynamics, allowing traders to grab some opportunities around the GBP/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3087
|Today Daily Change
|0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02
|Today daily open
|1.3084
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3408
|Daily SMA50
|1.3495
|Daily SMA100
|1.346
|Daily SMA200
|1.3632
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3195
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3083
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3438
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3202
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3644
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3273
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3126
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3152
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3047
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3009
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2935
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3158
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3232
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.327
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
