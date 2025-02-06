GBP/USD steadies around 1.2500, downside risks appear due to dovish mood surrounding BoE

GBP/USD moves little as traders adopt caution ahead of the BoE’s interest rate decision on Thursday.

The BoE is widely anticipated to deliver a 25 basis point rate cut in February.

The US ISM Services PMI eased to 52.8 in January from 54.0 in December.

GBP/USD halts its three-day winning streak, trading around 1.2490 during the Asian hours on Thursday. The Pound Sterling (GBP) could face downward pressure amid expectations that the Bank of England (BoE) will resume its policy-easing cycle, likely lowering interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) to 4.5% later in the day.

The BoE’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is anticipated to vote 8-1 in favor of a quarter-point rate cut to 4.5%, with one member possibly suggesting that rates should be left unchanged for another meeting.

The GBP/USD pair inches lower as the US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the US Dollar’s (USD) value against six major currencies, holds ground following its three-day losing streak. The DXY trades around 107.60 at the time of writing.

On Thursday, Federal Reserve Vice Chair Philip Jefferson expressed his satisfaction with keeping the Fed Funds rate at its current level, stating that he would assess the overall impact of Trump's policies before making further decisions. He also emphasized that the Fed's rate remains restrictive for the economy, even with a 100-basis-point decline.

On Wednesday, the weaker US Services Purchasing Manager Index (PMI) weighed on the Greenback. The US ISM Services PMI eased to 52.8 in January from 54.0 (revised from 54.1) in December. This reading came in below the market consensus of 54.3. Traders brace for Friday’s US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data, which is expected to shape the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) monetary policy direction.