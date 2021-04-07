GBP/USD slips back to mid-1.3700s as sterling struggles

- GBP/USD has been on the back foot on Wednesday, dropping from APac levels above 1.3800 to current levels around 1.3750.
- GBP is now the worst-performing G10 currency on the week, despite a lack of any particular negative fundamental developments.
GBP/USD has been on the back foot for most of Wednesday’s session, with the pair dropping from Asia Pacific levels above the 1.3800 level to trade either side of the 1.3750 mark in more recent trade. On the day, that means the pair has dropped about 60 pips or just under 0.5% and is now down about 0.4% on the week, putting sterling at the bottom of this week’s G10 FX performance table.
Driving the day
There does not appear to be any fundamental catalyst explaining recent selling in sterling or why GBP is now the underperforming G10 currency on the week. Indeed, the near-term economic outlook in the UK looks to be amongst the strongest in the G10, with the country’s vaccine rollout racing ahead, infection rates dropping and the country moving along its reopening plan as expected – on this latter point, UK PM Boris Johnson announced that the UK will move to stage two of lockdown easing on 12 April on Monday, which will involve most businesses being able to reopen their doors to the public, aside from indoors hospitality. This is expected to provide a material boost to the economy.
GBP/USD appears to be feeling the drag from weakness in sterling versus sits Eurozone counterpart that has sent EUR/GBP sharply higher in recent days and back to fresh monthly highs in the mid-0.8600s. Market commentators are chalking this week’s sharp rally in EUR/GBP to a technical correction/profit-taking/position adjustment in wake of a prolonged sell-off in the pair since last December.
Indeed, between the start of the year and this Monday (when the pair hit multi-month lows under 0.8450), EUR/GBP had dropped around 5.5%. Following the recent retracement higher, the drop since the start of the year is still around 3.5%. Some market strategists have been arguing that relatively higher levels of positivity regarding the UK’s near-term economic outlook versus that of the EU’s is now “in the price” and has been for some time, something which recent price action suggests likely is the case.
Back to GBP/USD – USD weakness this week has saved the pair from an even sharper decline. Should GBP weakness persist as traders continue to pare back on long positions and should the fortunes of the US dollar soon improve (as some think is likely given the recent run of strong US economic data and the optimistic US growth outlook), GBP/USD could be looking at a more sustained drop below recent lows in the upper-1.3600s.
GBP/Usd
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3756
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0068
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.49
|Today daily open
|1.3824
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3845
|Daily SMA50
|1.3853
|Daily SMA100
|1.3672
|Daily SMA200
|1.3315
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3919
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3802
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3853
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3706
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4017
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3671
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3847
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3874
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3778
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3732
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3661
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3895
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3965
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.4011
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.19 ahead of Biden, FOMC minutes
EUR/USD is trading around 1.19 as investors cheer a better vaccination schedule in Europe and upbeat Services PMIs. President Biden is set to provide an update about the infrastructure plan and the Fed's minutes may shed light on the bank's next moves.
GBP/USD slips below 1.38 as US yields tick higher
GBP/USD has slipped below 1.38, extending its losses as US yields resume their gains. The UK begins using Moderna's vaccines, expanding its campaign. Upbeat data underpins both currencies.
XAU/USD loses bullish momentum as focus shifts to FOMC Minutes
XAU/USD trades in a relatively tight channel on Wednesday. Modest rebound seen in US Treasury bond yields limits gold's upside. Investors wait for FOMC to release the minutes of March 16-17 meeting.
Ripple recaptures $1 mark amid a discovery hearing win
Ripple Labs won in a discovery hearing that would force the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) to hand over its internal documents on Bitcoin and Ethereum. The XRP price has since risen 23.4% in the past 24 hours, trading above $1.
Stock Market Live: Following PLTR, NIO, CCIV, CCL and lots more amid infrastructure uncertainty
Welcome to FXStreet's Live Market analysis blog for April 7. The team is following the hottest stocks – PLTR, NIO, CCIV, CCL and more – as markets remain upbeat about a vaccine and stimulus-led recovery.