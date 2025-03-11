GBP/USD shrugs off tariff fears as Pound continues to recover ground

- GBP/USD rose 0.5% on Tuesday, retesting multi-month highs.
- UK economic data remains tepid this week, US data and trade policies remain in focus.
- Cable touches new 18-week high as recovery mode continues.
GBP/USD extended its recent bullish rally on Tuesday, shrugging off ongoing trade war concerns that are weighing down American market centers. Cable rose a little over one-half of one percent, clipping into the 1.2950 level for the first time in 18 weeks.
US data remains the focal point for GBP/USD traders. UK economic data remains extremely limited on the data docket this week, but key US data releases are lined up one after another throughout most of this week. The US JOLTS job openings data was a bit stronger than anticipated, offering some stability to shaken markets. Job postings rose to 7.74M in January, exceeding the forecast of 7.63M and up from December’s revised figure of 7.51M, adjusted down from 7.6M.
US Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation metrics for February are front-and-center on Wednesday. Markets are overwhelmingly hoping for a lower print for February after an unexpected uptick in consumer-level inflation in January shattered hopes for a quick return to a rate cutting schedule from the Federal Reserve (Fed) in 2025. Headline CPI inflation is expected to tick down to 2.9% from 3.0% YoY.
US Producer Price Index (PPI) inflation is slated for Thursday. While markets are hoping for an easing inflation outlook in consumer inflation, business-level inflation is expected to remain stubbornly high with core PPI inflation forecast to hold steady at 3.6% YoY.
Friday will close out with University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index figures for March, as well as the UoM’s Consumer Inflation Expectations. The UoM sentiment index is forecast to tick down slightly to 63.4 from 64.7 as the US’s economic outlook deteriorates in the face of Donald Trump’s insistence on trying to spark a global trade war with everybody at the same time.
GBP/USD price forecast
GBP/USD is testing into its second straight week of gains as the pair tests into fresh 18-week highs near 1.2950. The 1.3000 major price handle could cap off any further bullish gains as the key handle last served as a significant consolidation level in October and November of 2024.
For now, momentum is squarely in the hands of bidders, but technical oscillators have been pinned in overbought territory since January, and a quick turnaround could be on the cards soon.
GBP/USD daily chart
Pound Sterling FAQs
The Pound Sterling (GBP) is the oldest currency in the world (886 AD) and the official currency of the United Kingdom. It is the fourth most traded unit for foreign exchange (FX) in the world, accounting for 12% of all transactions, averaging $630 billion a day, according to 2022 data. Its key trading pairs are GBP/USD, also known as ‘Cable’, which accounts for 11% of FX, GBP/JPY, or the ‘Dragon’ as it is known by traders (3%), and EUR/GBP (2%). The Pound Sterling is issued by the Bank of England (BoE).
The single most important factor influencing the value of the Pound Sterling is monetary policy decided by the Bank of England. The BoE bases its decisions on whether it has achieved its primary goal of “price stability” – a steady inflation rate of around 2%. Its primary tool for achieving this is the adjustment of interest rates. When inflation is too high, the BoE will try to rein it in by raising interest rates, making it more expensive for people and businesses to access credit. This is generally positive for GBP, as higher interest rates make the UK a more attractive place for global investors to park their money. When inflation falls too low it is a sign economic growth is slowing. In this scenario, the BoE will consider lowering interest rates to cheapen credit so businesses will borrow more to invest in growth-generating projects.
Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact the value of the Pound Sterling. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, and employment can all influence the direction of the GBP. A strong economy is good for Sterling. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the BoE to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen GBP. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Pound Sterling is likely to fall.
Another significant data release for the Pound Sterling is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought-after exports, its currency will benefit purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.
